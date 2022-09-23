Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

— Gothenburg avenged its loss to Minden in Saturday's Gothenburg Invitational final, handing the Whippets their first loss of the season, 25-13, 20-25, 25-19, 27-29, 13-15. Mattie Kamery compiled 24 kills, 22 assists, 19 digs and five ace serves for Minden. Teammate Myla Emery added eight kills, 30 assists and 22 digs. Mariah Lempka with 12 kills, Kinsie Land with 11 kills and Sloane Beck with 10 kills and three aces kept Minden in the match.

— Southern Valley fought off Wilcox-Hildreth 25-23, 15-25, 25-18. Statistics for Southern Valley were not available. For Wilcox-Hildreth, Sarah Jensen and Katelyn Bunger had six kills apiece. Claire Ortgiesen and Cara Bunger had three ace serves apiece.

— S-E-M swept Loomis 25-15, 25-16 at the Loomis Triangular. Stats for the Mustangs were not available. For Loomis, Sadie Maloley and Autumn Holt had five kills each.

— Loomis came away with a 25-10, 25-21 win over Elm Creek as Autumn Holt had nine kills and Sadie Maloley had seven ace serves.

— Kearney Catholic swept Grand Island Northwest and Lexington in a triangular at Northwest. In the 25-17, 25-23 win over Northwest, Londyn Carnes had seven kills and Margaret Haarberg had six. In the 25-18, 25-12 win over Lexington, Aibrey Mandernach had eight kills and Jenna Kruse had three ace serves.