Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

— Overton’s JoLee Ryan shredded the Pleasanton defense with 11 kills and Daisy Ryan followed with eight kills in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-15 victory. Daisy Ryan added four ace serves while Ashlyn Florell had three aces and 26 assists.

— In a 25-10, 25-16 win over Loomis, Overton’s Natalie Wood led the way with 13 kills. The Wolves’ Autumn Holt had three kills and two aces.

— Loomis held on for a 26-24 win in the third set to edge Pleasanton. The Wolves won the first set 25-22 and lost the second 25-18. Sadie Maloley led the Wolves with 10 kills.

— Maddie Kamery tallied 11 kills, nine assists, two aces and a block as Minden defeated Lexington 25-12, 25-11, 25; 25-15. Myla Emery added 10 kills two aces and a block.

— Axtell swept Elm Creek 25-11, 25-5, 25-14. Statistics for Axtell were not available. For Elm Creek, Jayda Schroeder had six kills.

— Emma Brown had eight kills, but it wasn’t enough as Bertrand lost to Alma 25-21, 25-16. The Vikings also lost to Cambridge in two sets.

— Sarah Jensen and Emma Donley had four kills each in Wilcox-Hildreth’s 25-12, 25-19 loss to Hi-Line. Donley had five kills and Madison Bunger had four in a 25-11, 25-13 loss to S-E-M.

— Mikah O’Neill had eight kills and Taryn Arbuthnot had five kills in S-E-M’s 25-11, 25-13 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. O’Neill also had six blocks and the Mustangs served for 10 aces.

— Saryn Prickett led a balanced Amherst attack with six kills and three aces in the Broncos’ 25-10, 25-13 win over Arcadia/Loup City. Katy Prickett had four ace serves.

— Hannah Herrick delivered 11 kills in Amherst’s 25-15, 25-11 win over Kenesaw. Saryn Prickett had eight kills and two aces.