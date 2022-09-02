 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
Thursday’s Volleyball Highlights

Thursday's Hub Territory volleyball highlights

  • 0

— Overton’s JoLee Ryan shredded the Pleasanton defense with 11 kills and Daisy Ryan followed with eight kills in the Eagles’ 25-21, 25-15 victory. Daisy Ryan added four ace serves while Ashlyn Florell had three aces and 26 assists.

— In a 25-10, 25-16 win over Loomis, Overton’s Natalie Wood led the way with 13 kills. The Wolves’ Autumn Holt had three kills and two aces.

— Loomis held on for a 26-24 win in the third set to edge Pleasanton. The Wolves won the first set 25-22 and lost the second 25-18. Sadie Maloley led the Wolves with 10 kills.

— Maddie Kamery tallied 11 kills, nine assists, two aces and a block as Minden defeated Lexington 25-12, 25-11, 25; 25-15. Myla Emery added 10 kills two aces and a block.

— Axtell swept Elm Creek 25-11, 25-5, 25-14. Statistics for Axtell were not available. For Elm Creek, Jayda Schroeder had six kills.

People are also reading…

— Emma Brown had eight kills, but it wasn’t enough as Bertrand lost to Alma 25-21, 25-16. The Vikings also lost to Cambridge in two sets.

— Sarah Jensen and Emma Donley had four kills each in Wilcox-Hildreth’s 25-12, 25-19 loss to Hi-Line. Donley had five kills and Madison Bunger had four in a 25-11, 25-13 loss to S-E-M.

— Mikah O’Neill had eight kills and Taryn Arbuthnot had five kills in S-E-M’s 25-11, 25-13 win over Wilcox-Hildreth. O’Neill also had six blocks and the Mustangs served for 10 aces.

— Saryn Prickett led a balanced Amherst attack with six kills and three aces in the Broncos’ 25-10, 25-13 win over Arcadia/Loup City. Katy Prickett had four ace serves.

— Hannah Herrick delivered 11 kills in Amherst’s 25-15, 25-11 win over Kenesaw. Saryn Prickett had eight kills and two aces.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Serena Williams once again sports clothes with a message at the US Open

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News