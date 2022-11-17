Storm's Tanner Adams to join U.S. Junior Select Team at World Junior A Challenge

KEARNEY — Tri-City Storm forward Tanner Adams has been selected to the United States Junior Select Team that will participate in the World Junior A Challenge Dec. 11-18 in Cornwall, Ontario.

Team USA will compete against Canada East, Canada West, Czechia, Latvia and Sweden in the tournament.

Adams, 17, a forward from Northport, New York, is among the Storm’s scoring leaders through the opening 13 games. He has scored three goals and notched six assists.

Adams scored 12 goals and recorded 20 assists during his rookie year with Tri-City last season. He appeared in all five of the team’s games during the Clark Cup Playoffs and was one of only two players to skate in all 62 games during the 2021-2022 regular season.

Adams has represented the United States in international events multiple times during his career. He scored twice in three games at the 2021 Five Nations Tournament in Visp, Switzerland as USA won the event.

Adams also notched two goals in four games at the 2022 Hlinka Gretzky Cup in Red Deer, Alberta.

“I am honored and proud to represent our country and wear the red, white, and blue. I am excited to meet my teammates, play with a great group of players, and hopefully bring home the gold medal,” Adams said.