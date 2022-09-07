Storm tickets on sale starting today for 23rd season

KEARNEY – The defending Anderson Cup Champion Tri-City Storm returns to action this month to begin the organization’s 23rd season.

The Storm captured their fifth Western Conference regular-season championship and third United States Hockey League’s regular-season championship in 2021-22. The team reaped several major league awards including USHL Coach of the Year, USHL Player of the Year, USHL Forward of the Year, USHL Defenseman of the Year, and USHL Goaltender of the Year.

The Storm shattered multiple team and individual records and is set to hit the Viaero Center ice Sept. 30 when it hosts the Omaha Lancers.

Season tickets for the upcoming season are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Viaero Center Box Office at 338-8144.

Tri-City will participate in five preseason exhibition games beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday when the Storm travels to the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Tri-City will face the Waterloo Black Hawks.

The Storm will battle the Des Moines Buccaneers at 1 p.m. Friday then close out exhibition play with road games against the Lincoln Stars at 1 p.m. Sept. 13 and at Omaha at 7 p.m. Sept. 15.

Tri-City’s regular season begins Sept. 22 at the DICK’S Sporting Goods USHL Fall Classic in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. The home opener will feature a rematch of last season’s Western Conference semifinal matchup with in-state rival Omaha Lancers. The game is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Sept. 30.