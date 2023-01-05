Storm poised to make a second-half run

KEARNEY — The Tri-City Storm dominated the USHL’s regular season last year on its way to winning the Anderson Cup for the league’s best regular-season record.

This season hasn’t gotten off to the same start. However, coach Anthony Noreen remains confident that the Storm will be a contender at the finish.

“We went through a lot in the first part of the season as much as any team I’ve been a part of — sickness, injuries, everything that could possibly go wrong for a team,” Noreen said, listing its many trials and tribulations. “Injuries, suspension, no ice, traveling five hours each day to practice for two whole months, playing just five home games before Christmas, playing a lot of two games in different cities.”

To get back to a 12-11-0-2 record and 26 points, he feels is an accomplishment.

But that record has the Storm tied for sixth place in the Western Conference standings, well behind the Fargo Force, the conference leader, that’s off to a 19-5-0-3 start (41 points).

While it’s a long way to the top, second place is only seven points away. That position belongs to the Lincoln Stars, who have been the fuel to the Storm’s recent fire. Tri-City, once 6-9-0-1, has won three of the last four meetings with the Stars, outscoring them 17-10.

“This is the direction we want to be going and I think it’s been this way … for a month and a half now,” Noreen said.

In those first 16 games, the Storm was outscored 69-46. Since then, they have outscored their opponents 35-26.

“I think we’ve done a way better job defending as a group and limiting scoring chances and shots against. On the flip side we’ve generated more scoring chances and shots for,” he said. “If you look at the shot chart and the goals, early in the year, those were pretty much flipped, We were the team on the wrong side of not only goals but scoring chances and shots.”

That didn’t work out well especially when goalie Sebastian Wraneschitz was injured in the first game of the season, came back and was injured again. Niklas Erikson and Karlis Mezsargs have been the primary replacements, but both have a goals-against average greater than 3.6 goals per game.

The last two games, Cameron Korpi, acquired from the Oklahoma Warriors of the NAHL, has worn the mask He’s given up three goals in two complete games.

“Right now we have the worst save percentage in the USHL. We just need it to be average and our record will improve dramatically,” Noreen said.

Noreen expects Wraneschitz to return soon. The Storm has seen the recent return of a couple key players. Shaun McEwen, who is the team’s only returning defenseman from last year, played in his first game Saturday. Damian Garner, Tri-City’s front-line center, played in his first game a couple weeks ago.

Evan Werner, acquired in a trade with Omaha, is the team’s leading scorer with 11 goals in the last 11 games.

“This is what we’ve been building toward,” Noreen said. “Every year I’ve been here we’ve been a second-half-of-the-year team Our focus in the first half is making sure we build the foundation and hold the guys accountable moreso than anybody else, get our conditioning level up, play everyone, put every guy out there in different situations and probably play our young guys more than anyone else does ... so the second half we have the right recipe to take off.”

The Storm hosts a three-game set this weekend playing the Omaha Lancers Friday and Saturday nights then the Waterloo Black Hawks at 3:05 p.m. Sunday.

Saints’ forward added to Storm roster

The Tri-City Storm acquired forward Jacob Jeannette from the Dubuque Fighting Saints on Wednesday.

In exchange, the Saints received a conditional sixth-round draft pick in the 2023 USHL Phase II Draft.

Jeannette, 20, of Duluth, Minnesota, has more than 125 games of experience in the USHL. He has scored three goals and notched three assists in 21 games this season.

He was acquired by the Saints in the offseason from the Waterloo Black Hawks, where he played for three seasons. In his career he has 19 goals and 28 assists.