Storm opens weekend with win against Omaha

RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 7-2 Friday night at Ralston Arena to open its three-game road weekend.
Hunter Strand (2), Ben Schoen, Cole McWard, Mark Estapa, Rhett Pitlick and Adam Klapka all scored goals in the victory. Todd Scott made 18 saves on 20 shots to record the victory in net. Tri-City returns to action today (Saturday) in a road game against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Strand scored the game’s first goal on the power-play at 13:32 of the first period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Carter Mazur and Matthew Knies. Omaha’s Ayrton Martino scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 1-1.
With fewer than 30 seconds to play in the first, Schoen scored his 12 goal of the season to give the Storm a 2-1 lead in the game.
McWard scored the game-winning goal at 1:23 of the second period. The goal was his 13 of the season and was scored short-handed. Strand netted his 12th goal of the season and second goal of the game with four minutes left to play in the second to give Tri-City a 4-1 lead in the game. The goal was assisted by Drew Montgomery and Adam Klapka. Estapa scored his ninth goal of the season. Estapa’s goal was assisted by Pitlick and was scored on the power-play. Tri-City outshot Omaha 9-3 in the second.
After making 15 saves on 20 shots, Omaha goaltender Reilly Herbst was replaced in net by Jakub Dobes for the third period. Pitlick scored his 11th goal of the season just over five minutes into the third to give Tri-City a 6-1 lead in the game. The goal was assisted by Estapa and was scored on the power-play.
At 12:15 of the third, Klapka scored his seventh goal of the year to give Tri-City a 7-1 lead. Klapka’s goal was assisted by Gavin Brindley and Kyler Kovich. The goal was Tri-City’s fourth power-play goal of the game. With less than seven minutes to play in the third period, Omaha’s Kennedy O’Connor scored the final goal of the game. Tri-City outshot Omaha 9-5 in the third and 29-20 in the game.
The Storm improved to 6-1-0-0 in the 2020-21 regular season in head-to-head matchups against the Lancers.
Scott made 18 saves on 20 shots to record his 13th win of the season in net for the Storm. Tri-City improved to 21-12-2-1 on the season and remain in second place in the Western Conference standings.