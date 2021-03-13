Storm opens weekend with win against Omaha

RALSTON — The Tri-City Storm defeated the Omaha Lancers by a final score of 7-2 Friday night at Ralston Arena to open its three-game road weekend.

Hunter Strand (2), Ben Schoen, Cole McWard, Mark Estapa, Rhett Pitlick and Adam Klapka all scored goals in the victory. Todd Scott made 18 saves on 20 shots to record the victory in net. Tri-City returns to action today (Saturday) in a road game against the Sioux City Musketeers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

Strand scored the game’s first goal on the power-play at 13:32 of the first period to give Tri-City a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Carter Mazur and Matthew Knies. Omaha’s Ayrton Martino scored a power-play goal to tie the game at 1-1.

With fewer than 30 seconds to play in the first, Schoen scored his 12 goal of the season to give the Storm a 2-1 lead in the game.