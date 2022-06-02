Storm goalie honored for top season in four categories

KEARNEY— Offseason awards continue to roll in for the Tri-City Storm, with goaltender Arsenii Sergeev receiving the USHL Goaltender of the Year honor.

On Tuesday, Storm defenseman Mitchell Miller won the Player of the Year and Defenseman of the Year award, and forward Jeremy Wilmer won Forward of the Year.

Sergeev was the top goalie statistically for the USHL. He led the league in wins, goals-against average, save percentage and shutouts. His six losses also tied for the fewest of any goalie that played at least 1,200 minutes, with Sergeev’s 30 wins being by far the most of that group.

“It is great to win the USHL’s Goaltender of the Year Award this season,” Sergeev said. “This season was a great experience for me, and I am grateful to the organization, the coaches, and the team for the opportunity.”

In his debut season with the Storm, the Russian’s 30 goaltender wins set a new franchise record. The greatness was apparent during the opening stretch of the season, with Sergeev winning 10 of his first 11 starts. The Storm set a new franchise record with nine shutouts on the season, with Sergeev carrying the team with six.

“From the moment we stepped on the ice for training camp, Arsenii set the tone for the type of year he was capable of having,” Storm goaltending coach Matt Zaba said. “His willingness to work on his craft on a daily basis not only elevated his game to a new level, but also raised the play for the rest of our team in practices.”

Sergeev won USHL goaltender of the week four times, the most of any goalie in the league, both occuring during nine-game win streaks with Sergeev in goal. He previously played in the USHL with the Sioux Falls Stampede in 2019, but did not record a point or shutout in the league until the Storm selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2021 USHL Phase II Draft.

The Calgary Flames selected Sergeev with the 205th overall pick in the 7th round of the 2021 NHL Draft, and the 19-year-old also is a commit to the University of Connecticut.

“Arsenii is an extremely focused, driven, and professional young man, and has an exciting career moving forward at the college and professional level,” Storm general manager Jason Koehler said. “Additionally, our club was his third junior team in three seasons, after spending two seasons in the NAHL with two different clubs. This is a prime example of the ups and downs players face in their young careers, and while that it may not be easy, there is always an opportunity for success no matter the bumps in the road we face in hockey.”

In the playoffs, Sergeev finished second in the league with 2.17 goals-against average, and was in the net for one shutout.

He is the third Storm goaltender to receive the honor in the last five years, joining NHL draft picks Isaiah Saville and Filip Larsson.