Storm ends preseason with win over Lancers

RALSTON – The Tri-City Storm completed preseason play Thursday night at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in a 4-1 victory over the Omaha Lancers.

Tanner Adams scored two goals to lead the Storm. Graham Gamache and Seth Constance also found the back of the net.

Sebastian Wraneschitz collected the win in goal.

Tri-City hits the ice again Thursday in a neutral-site game against the Madison Capitols at the USHL Fall Classic. The game will be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.