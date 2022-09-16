 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Storm ends preseason with win over Lancers

  • 0

RALSTON – The Tri-City Storm completed preseason play Thursday night at the Liberty First Credit Union Arena in a 4-1 victory over the Omaha Lancers.

Tanner Adams scored two goals to lead the Storm. Graham Gamache and Seth Constance also found the back of the net.

Sebastian Wraneschitz collected the win in goal.

Tri-City hits the ice again Thursday in a neutral-site game against the Madison Capitols at the USHL Fall Classic. The game will be played at the UPMC Lemieux Sports Complex in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News