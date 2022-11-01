State Volleyball preview: Kearney Catholic, Grand Island Central Catholic familiar foes

KEARNEY — Putting together a state tournament scouting report didn’t take long for Kearney Catholic coach Kris Conner.

It didn’t take long for Grand Island Central Catholic coach Sharon Zavala to do the same thing.

The two familiar foes — conference rivals and neighborhood mirror images — are very familiar with each other.

Usually, the coaches and players will be familiar with one or two players, or numbers, on their state-tournament foes. That’s not the case with this matchup.

“They know all the last names and all the numbers,” Conner said.

Kearney Catholic is the sixth seed in the state tournament, bringing a 25-8 record into Wednesday’s 3 p.m. game at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Crusaders, 29-2, are the third seed.

The two teams met Sept. 27 with Central Catholic winning 3-1. But the sets were close and the Stars are looking for redemption at the state tournament.

“We embrace being the underdog,” Conner said.

To reverse the results from their regular-season match, Conner said the Stars have to slow down Central Catholic’s 6-foot-tall seniors Gracie Woods and Lucy Ghaifan. Ghaifan leads the team with 344 kills and 49 blocks. Woods has 286 kills and 14 blocks.

“We’re going to have to have a good serve game and that’s one area we’ve been steadily improving in. We’ve done a good job the last couple weeks and hope to see that continue,” Conner said.

The Stars’ other strength is their balance. Junior Londyn Carnes scored 280 kills this year, Aibrey Mandernach has 268, Payton Dzingle 194 and Margaret Haarberg 184.

“I like our balance. We have four hitters and any one of them could pull the reins and take over,” Conner said.

That balance has been the key to getting through a tough field of opponents. A dozen of the games on Kearney Catholic’s schedule have been against state tournament teams.

“We’ve played a tough schedule and (the players) know when we’ve played with a good mentality, we’re as good as anybody in the class,” Conner said.

The Class C1 field is filled with familiar foes besides Kearney Catholic and Grand Island Central Catholic as Minden, Adams Central and Gothenburg have qualified.

“C1 is such a crazy, even, wide-open field, one through eight are solid. Whoever is the team that comes down there with their head on their shoulders and takes care of business is going to do well,” Conner said.