State gold medal second on the list of family events for Bertrand's Owen Kaps

OMAHA — Winning a gold medal at the state track meet had to take a backseat in the Kaps’ family priorities.

Even Owen Kaps, a senior at Bertrand High School, had to admit his first place in the pole vault finished second in the family matters.

Sister Kenzie, herself a gold medalist in the 3,200 in 2012, gave birth to a baby girl just before the Class D pole vault competition started.

“I had to do it for the baby. I’ll never forget my little niece’s birthday,” he said.

For a while, it didn’t look like Uncle Owen would hold up his end of the bargain. When the bar got to 13 feet, Kaps missed his first two attempts. Four other competitors, including his freshman teammate Marcus Hernandez, made it on their first or second jump.

Coming into the meet with the best mark in Class D during the regular season, he didn’t envision finishing fifth.

“I felt my chances were pretty good. I just knew I had to have a good day,” he said.

Even if he cleared the bar at 15 feet, he would have to make the next height while everyone else missed, to move into first place.

“At that point ... I’m trusting my coach. I knew I had it. I just had to move down a grip and make (the pole) stiffer,” he said.

He changed poles after the first attempt and didn’t make it on his second attempt. He did, however, get over the on the third try.

He then made 13-6 on his first jump and 14-0 on his first jump, and the rest of the competition missed.

One of those who made 13-6 was Hernandez, who finished second when he made 13-6 on his first attempt before missing all three tries at 14-0.

Hernandez finishing second “makes me feel great,” Kaps said. “ I had such a great leader with Arik Ackerman, I just wanted to repay it to somebody else and I’m just glad I can do it with Marcus; 13-6 as a freshman, that’s spectacular.”

Kaps made three tries at 14-6, which would have broken his personal record, but didn’t get over the bar.

“I was hoping to PR. That was my main goal and if somebody beat me there, congratulations to them. My goal was to PR and I didn’t, but I got the win so I’m still happy. It was a good day,” Kaps said.