State Cross Country meet to bring 102 teams to Kearney Friday

KEARNEY — After years of being the hunters, the Lexington Minutemen are the hunted.

After four years of being the Class B runner-up, always finishing behind Omaha Skutt Catholic, Lexington turned the tables on the Skyhawks last year, claiming that elusive championship.

The two teams will be back at it again Friday when the Nebraska High School Cross Country Championships come to the Kearney Country Club.

Lexington has shouldered its state championship with ease running away with every meet title this year.

The Minutemen put their speed and depth on display all season long, culminating at the district meet, claiming the top four places on their way to a perfect 10-point total.

Oscar Aguado-Mendez, won the district crown and he was Lexington’s top finisher at last year’s meet, placing seventh. But he hasn’t always been Lexington’s first finisher.

Jayden Ureste and Miguel Cruz-Mendoza finished in the top 10 at last year’s state meet and Miguel Cruz-Molina was in the top 25. Kevin Parada has also found a place at the front of the pack, giving Lexington enough punch to retain the role of favorite in the Class B boys race.

Class A

Kearney High girls have fought their way through injuries and came together to win the district championship and qualify as a team for the fifth straight year and the 11th time in the last 13 years.

Sophomore Abigail Burger, who missed a string of meets midseason, won the district meet to set the pace for a young Bearcats team that will have two freshmen running Friday.

The Bearcats finished 10th at last year’s state meet with junior Samantha Stava to top runner back from that team. She finished 31st.

Class C

Minden’s girls and the Holdrege boys raised their stock by winning district championships last week.

Minden is led by senior Jessie Hurt, who has two state-meet top-ten finishes to her credit. However, she was injured in a car accident just days before last year’s state meet and was unable to run.

Hurt won the district meet last week and finished sixth at the UNK Invitational in September.

Kearney Catholic’s girls, who have battled injuries and illness all season long, approached a season-high in health at the district meet and finished third to qualify as a team. The Stars don’t appear to be a factor in the team race but their goal will be to provide retiring coach Don Liess with fond memories. Liess announced earlier this week that he is ending his long career as the Stars’ coach.

Class D

Two Hub Territory girls teams and two boys teams qualify for the state meet.

Axtell’s boys won their district, closely pursued by Bertrand/Loomis.

In the Class D girls field, Ravenna qualified by finishing second at its district and Elm Creek qualified by finishing third in its district. Ravenna has made the state meet a routine, having qualified as a team nine times since 2010.

Others

Six individual qualifiers have won gold medals at earlier state meets.

Hartington’s Carson Noecker will be going for his fourth straight Class C state championships. Noecker has turned in some of the fastest times ever on the Kearney Country Club Course. His time of 14 minutes, 51 seconds at the UNK Invitational last month was a course record.

Madison Seiler of Gering is pursuing her third Class B girls gold medal. She will be running in a race where the top five from last year return.

In the Class D girls race, Jordyn Arens is going for her third gold medal. She will be facing three other top-five finishers from last year.

South Sioux City’s Mesudi Ejerso in the returning Class C boys champion. That race returns seven of last year’s top-10 finishers.

Other returning champions are Keelianna Green of Arlington in the Class C girls race and Stella Miner of Omaha Westside, who won the Class A girls race in 2020.

The eight-race slate begins at noon with the Class D boys race. The final race of the day, scheduled for 4 p.m., is the Class A girls race.