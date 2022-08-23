Stars second at Doniphan-Trumbull golf invitational

GRAND ISLAND — Kearney Catholic’s girls finished second in Tuesday’s Doniphan-Trumbull Invitational Golf Tournament.

The Stars shot a four-player score of 402 at Grand Island’s Indianhead Golf Course to finish behind Grand Island Central Catholic (375).

Individually, the Stars’ Taylor McGuire finished in a tie for second, shooting an 86. Central Catholic’s Julia Messerer was the individual medalist, carding a 78, and Adams Central’s Sidney O’Dey matched McGuire’s 86.

Also for the Stars, Madie Waggoner shot a 99 to finish in 10th and Sofia Hayes shot a 104 to finish in 14th. Lauren Nore (113) and Jordyn Svec (123) rounded out the KCHS entry.

The Stars will host the Kearney Catholic Invitational Thursday at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

D-T Invitational

Team Scores — 1, GICC 375. 2, Kearney Catholic 402. 3, Grand Island Northwest 405. 4, Adams Central 412. 5, Superior 419. 6, Hastings 453. 7, St. Paul 483. 8, Doniphan-Trumbull 560. 9, Sutton 576.