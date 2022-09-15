Stars edge Storm 3-2 in exhibition

LINCOLN — The Tri-City Storm dropped a 3-2 preseason decision to the Lincoln Stars Tuesday afternoon at the Ice Box.

Sebastian Törnqvist and Alexander Palchik netted Tri-City’s goals in the loss.

Tri-City goalie Karlis Mezsargs stopped all 15 of the Stars’ shots on net during 30 minutes and 12 seconds of playing time. Niklas Erickson recorded the loss, making 10 saves

The game featured more than 124 combined penalty minutes.

The Storm travel to Ralston today for the team's final game of the exhibition schedule.