Stars 1-2, Bearcats 0-3 at weekend softball tournaments

HASTINGS — After a seven-run rally, Kearney Catholic held off a five-run rally by Holdrege Adams Central for a 12-11 victory — the Stars’ only win at the Adams Central invitational on Saturday.

The Stars (11-14) fell behind 6-5 in the top of the fourth before striking for seven runs.

The inning included a bases-loaded triple by Lauren Marker, a two-run homer by Payton Cast and an RBI single by Reagan Ruyle.

Holdrege-Adams Central pushed five agross in the fifth and had the tying run at third when the inning ended on a pop-up and the game was stopped by the time limit.

Marker was 2 for 2 with five RBIs, while Ruyle and Cast were 2 for 3 with three RBIs.

In the other two games Saturday, the Stars lost to Wayne 9-5 and Cozad 14-6.

Kearney Catholic led Wayne 4-2 before the Blue Devils scored seven runs in the fourth.

Tessa Colling was had two hits and scored twice while Marker and Ruyle drove in two runs each.

Cozad swept away the suspense with a 10-run second inning, to take an 11-0 lead. The Stars scored four in the third and two in the fifth but couldn’t make significant progress. Marker and Cast hit home runs.

Wednesday, Kearney Catholic will play Southern Valley and Chase County in a triangular at Stamford.

Bearcats winless at Lincoln SE tourneyLINCOLN — Kearney High went 0-3 Saturday at the Lincoln Southeast Invitational, losing a pair of close games.

Lincoln North Star rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth, the game’s last inning, to edge Kearney 7-6. Both teams scored four runs in the first inning and the Bearcats added two more in the fourth.

Kearney was one run from victory when North Star connected for three straight hits, two of them doubles, to pull out the win.

Kelsey Hatcher had two doubles and a triple to lead the Kearney offense.

In a 4-0 loss to Lincoln Northeast, the Bearcats were held to two hits, one a triple by Jaylin Harsh.

Pitcher Hannah Wulf gave up four hits and struck out four.

In the third game, kearney lost to Blair 12-2. Hannah Schall was 2 for 3 with a solo home run.

The Bearcats will host a doubleheader with Columbus on Tuesday.