Spartans' Carli Bailey completes pursuit of long sought-after gold medals

KEARNEY — Carli Bailey didn’t shy away from the challenge.

From the tart of her freshman year, she looked at the 400-meter dash and the 300-meter low hurdles and decided she wanted to win both races everywhere she could.

She accepted that challenge, “not because I wanted to torture myself, because they’re difficult, but I just I found out that I was pretty good at it. And they kind of just stuck with me.”

Most of the time throughout her career at Ansley/Litchfield high school, she won both races. The state meet was a different story.

She finished second in both races as a freshman and a junior.

This year, she finished second again, in her third event, the 100-meter high hurdles. But that was better than she had done in that race before, and she broke her personal record.

“I have never been really stellar at them. ... I felt pretty great because I finally broke that 16-second mark, even if it was with the wind,” she said. “After that race, I thought, ‘I’ve got another silver medal ... I have to go out and get a first-place medal.’

“It really motivated me because I’ve always just gotten the silvers and I really wanted to go for the gold.”

Before the sun set Saturday, she had her two gold medals, winning the 400 while leading almost the entire way, then winning the 300 hurdles with a late surge that overcame the leader.

“It was pretty amazing. It felt pretty great to accomplish that after all the years that I’ve been working out for it,” Bailey said.

Winning two of track’s most grueling races helped the Spartan senior earn the honor of Hub Territory Track Athlete of the Year. She finished the year on top of the Hub Territory track leaders’ chart in both events, running the 400 in 58.39 seconds and the hurdles in 46.37 seconds.

She ranked fifth in the 100-meter high hurdles (15.93) and ran on the Spartans’ 4x400 relay that appears on the Hub leader’s list.

Her fastest times in the 400 and 300 hurdles came at the Central Nebraska Track Championship, a meet that brings together the best performers in the Grand Island area, regardless of their school classification.

“I really enjoyed the CNTC meet. I’ve loved that meet every single year, it’s probably my favorite. I think I PRed in all of my races at that one,” she said. “There’s a lot of competition there and it gives me a chance to compete against bigger schools and other people that I don’t normally compete against. ... It’s what pushes me to be able to compete better at state.”

Bailey has been a multi-sport athlete throughout high school, playing on Ansley/Litchfield’s volleyball and basketball teams.

She loved playing volleyball and liked basketball even though “I wasn’t very great at it.”

She enjoyed the team aspect of those sports because, that’s something she didn’t get out of track, which is more of an individual sport.

She also came to track knowing she had the potential to excel. Her older brother, Justin, won a state title in the hurdles and her older sister, Courtney, vaulted for Hastings College.

Then there was her father, Mike, the 1994 Big Eight decathlon champion while competing for the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“My dad was always really great at track and it was kind of my passion because I felt like it was something that I was really good at and I really wanted to be great at ... and it just it just kind of came to me,” she said.

Her father also had some good advice for her: “ice cream-pocket.”

“Ice cream-pocket is the running form. It means that you have one arm up like you’re licking an ice cream cone and the other one should almost look like it’s in your pocket. And it worked, it really worked,” Carli said.

She also credits her coaches, Jamee Smith in the hurdles and Lynette Finley in the straight races, as well as retired Hall of Fame coach Dan Moore, who spotted her as a freshman and told her to combine hurdles with the 400.

“He told me that’s where I would be,” she said. “I do miss him quite a bit. I do, ... because he was a great coach and he taught me most everything that I know today. He built that foundation for my next coach to coach to work off of.”

Bailey plans to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, but her track career has come to an end.

“I really thought about going out for track in college, and if I did go run track it would be at Doane. I absolutely loved everything about it. It’s just that I wanted to have some time for myself to do some things that I would like. I think I’m just ready to move on to the next thing,” she said.

She wants to prepare for a career in business.

“I never really had time to do any business clubs because we didn’t have FBLA or any other business groups at my school, and I’d like to be involved in some of those things instead of just sports,” she said.