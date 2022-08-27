Solid second half helps Stars win season opener

DONIPHAN — Kearney Catholic beat Doniphan-Trumbull 27-8 in its season opener, riding a large second half after trailing at the break.

“At halftime we went up to them as a coaching staff and said, they’ve heard us get on them all the first half. We’re not gonna go over there and get on them,” Kearney Catholic head coach Rashawn Harvey said . “We told them it was their decision to respond with discipline because all the mistakes we were making in the first place were because of discipline. They made the decision to be more disciplined and physical in the second half and we came out on top.”

The typical Game 1 jitters were knocked out of the way in the first quarter, with both offenses throwing few passes and remaining scoreless upon the period’s end.

The Stars got on the move in the second quarter. A 17-yard option keeper by Murphy got Kearney Catholic down to the Cardinals’ 31-yard line. From there, wide receiver Nick Homan found his way behind the defense and caught the ball in stride for a wide-open touchdown, giving Kearney Catholic a 7-0 lead.

Doniphan-Trumbull answered instantaneously. Kaedan Detamore returned the kickoff for 40 yards, setting the Cardinals back just outside of midfield. An 11-yard halfback dive run by Abe Stutzman got Doniphan-Trumbull into enemy territory.

After another first down, the Cardinals dialed up a screen pass to Jack Poppe, who raced away from the defense for a 35-yard touchdown.

“We were taking bad angles for tackles,”Harvey said. “We weren’t doing our technique that we worked on for weeks and thank goodness they got it corrected.”

Doniphan-Trumbull then reached into its bag of tricks, going for the 2-point conversion after the play.

The Cardinals ran their own version of the famous “Philly Special” trick play, a double-reverse in the backfield with Poppe firing the conversion to a wide-open quarterback Jaden Williams in the corner of the end zone for a 8-7 lead.

Kearney Catholic’s defensive mistakes were not rectified immediately in the second half. The Cardinals drove down into Star territory, and were threatening to score until Murphy made a break on an overthrow and made an interception.

“He did a great job of knowing the down and distance in the situation, and staying in his technique.” Harvey said.

The Stars drove down the field, boosted by another big play where Murphy found Jacob Lowe on a deep streak route which flipped the field down to the Doniphan-Trumbull 21.

Solomon Wiens kicked the go-ahead field goal on the drive, and Kearney Catholic would not relinquish the lead.

The fourth quarter had the play of the game for Kearney Catholic. A punt pinned the Cardinals at their own twelve, and the defense held it together after allowing an early first down and forced a punt.

With two returners back, Lowe fielded the low kick, zipped forward through his blockers and returned it for a 45-yard touchdown to give the Stars a two-possession 17-8 lead.

“We game-planned that from watching last year’s film. We put two guys deep and we know they only release the snapper,” Harvey said. “We put pressure on their wings and had three guys on the snapper, so they didn’t have a guy in the vicinity for 15-20 yards.”

The Stars then forced a three-and-out, and got into the red zone again after a steady running attack of Noel Trevino and Tyson Redinger. Wiens kicked through another field goal through to extend the lead to 20-8, and Redinger plunged in for a late touchdown to bury the Cardinals.

Kearney Catholic looks to remain unbeaten in its home opener Friday against Hershey.