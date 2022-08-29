Short-handed Loper soccer team salvage tie with Southwest Minnesota

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team has a claim for the Queens of Adversity title.

The Lopers, who have had two coaches since spring practices began, found themselves down a player 25 minutes into Sunday’s match with Southwest Minnesota State, and they battled the rest of the way to get a 0-0 tie at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

It brought a beaming smile to coach Rob Breton.

“Even going down a player, all of a sudden you saw this energy of like ‘Well, now we can still go after them,’ whereas in the first game, when we were even players and we went donw a goal, it’s like, ‘We’re the victoims. We’re going to get beat again. It took 40 minutes for them to click and be like, ‘No, we can still go,” Breton said.

Today, he was that positive attitude from the start to the end despite the adversity.

“And that’s brilliant,” he said.

At about the 25th minute, All-MIAA defender Lily Engeman was given a red card for tackling a Mustang on a breakaway. That left UNK with nine on the pitch. To adjust, Breton said, overloaded the midfield and his center backs.

“Let’s make them play from the wide channel. I don’t think they got the chances they wanted but our team did exactly what they needed to do and it was beautiful effort,” Breton said.

UNK was out-shot 11-7 for the match but equaled the Mustangs’ five shots in the second half. Southwest had a 9-2 advantage in corner kicks, but the Loper defenders and goal keeper Mackenzie Smith were up to the challenge to get the shoutout.

“Getting numbers forward definitely helps in the ability to get some goals, but obviously when you’re down a player, you can’t really get forward,” Breton said.

Senior Cammie Davis took two shots trying to pierce the Southwest defense. Four teammates added one shot on goal.

UNK (0-1-1) heads to Colorado Mesa (0-2-0) and Western Colorado (0-2-0) Friday and Sunday.