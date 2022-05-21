Shelton senior claims Class D high jump gold medal at state track

OMAHA — A year ago, the thought of winning the high jump at the state track meet never entered Zach Myers’ mind.

He hadn’t done it before.

The Shelton senior liked track. Track didn’t like him.

Plagued by a chronic hip injury, Myers couldn’t finish a high school track season.

He’s going out in style after winning the Class D high jump Friday at the Nebraska High School Track and Field Championships in Omaha. Myers and two others cleared 6 feet, 4 inches and went out at 6-6. Myers was declared the winner because he made 6-2 on his first jump.

“(Coach Kent) Ropers told me to get it on the first one and that would probably win it. I said a little prayer and it happened,” Myers said. “It feels good to end as a state champion.”

This is his first year as a high jumper. Previously, he was a sprinter and long jumper. He has cut the 200-meter dash from his list of events to save his leg.

That gave him the opportunity to learn how to high jump.

“It came pretty naturally to me, to be honest,” he said.

He said much of his work was focused on keeping his hip healthy so he could make it to the end of the season.

He’s consistently been jumping 6-4 or close to it all season. That made him one of the favorites to win Class D.

“I was a little nervous. There’s alway a kid who never jumped 6-4 before who will jump 6-4. So I kept an open mind,” he said.

Jumping at the state meet, he had to make an adjustment he didn’t expect. The high jump pit borders the end zone of the football field, which may or may not slope out to the track for drainage purposes.

“There’s a little upward slope, which is pretty awkward, but it worked out,” he said. “It looks like an upward slope. C’mon, take a look.”

Myers shouldn’t have to deal with any slopes Saturday when he competes in the long jump. Again, he is among the state’s leaders.

“I’m hoping to medal in the long jump. I’m not really looking to win it, there are a lot of pretty good competitors in there. I don’t know how good I’ll do against them,” he said.