Senior Games kicks off in Kearney with athletes from across the state, country

KEARNEY — The Nebraska Senior Games is seemingly impervious to things like inflation, high gas prices and pandemics.

Or old age.

Only one shy of the record set last year, 449 competitors between age 50 and 86 have entered the Nebraska Senior Games that begin Thursday at various sites in Kearney.

Golf kicks off the competition at 8 a.m. Thursday, and activities continue through Sunday afternoon.

The Games’ motto is “Competition never grows old,” said Kiane Davidson, Kearney Recreation Supervisor and Games coordinator. “These competitive seniors, they were competitive back in the day, and they just continue to be active and compete.”

The Games include 18 competitive activities with the winners, and in most cases the top three finishers, qualifying for next year’s National Senior Games July 7-18 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Participation generally increases during qualifying years, which occur every other year. Last year, when the Nebraska Senior Games set a record for participants, was a delayed qualifying year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, competitors from 23 states have entered Nebraska’s Senior Games.

“Obviously we’re attracting people from all over the United States. It’s just a great location, and I think we have good facilities to be able to host all this stuff here,” Davidson said.

One new facility is the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center, which opened this year and will be utilized for the Senior Games, moving the tennis players into a six-court, indoor, air-conditioned venue.

No new activities have been added to the Games this year, but some continue to grow in popularity, especially pickleball.

“Pickleball has really picked up a lot. ... We’re going to be doing pickleball all day Saturday and all day Sunday,” Davidson said. “So we will very busy with pickleball.”

The Nebraska games have other incentives to come. The Nebraska Senior Games are later in the year than many states, and Nebraska allows open competition; meaning, residents of other states are allowed to compete.

“Maybe they think that they have a better chance in Nebraska. ... Maybe they’ve gone to other Games to try to qualify and they didn’t so they come to Nebraska for another chance,” Davidson said. “But I’m looking forward to meeting a bunch of them. I’m looking forward to this year and being able to see all the seniors’ faces again.”