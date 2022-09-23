S-E-M remains unbeaten in 61-6 rout over Wilcox-Hildreth

SUMNER — S-E-M made a statement win in a battle of the unbeatens Thursday night, demolishing Wilcox-Hildreth 61-6 in a home victory.

The loss was the first setback on a successful start for the Falcons, and the win looks to further embolden the Mustangs going forward.

“All the goals that we have for ourselves are still out there,” Wilcox-Hildreth coach Cody Whipkey said. “You can’t let one game define your season. Our main goal this year was to make the playoffs. As long as we don’t let this game hang over our heads we’ll be fine”

Offensively, the air attack was the forte for the Mustangs. Quarterback Noah Eggleston tossed six touchdowns to four different receivers.

The Mustangs’ offense cashed in twice in the first quarter. Noah Eggleston tossed the first of his two touchdowns to his brother Kellen Eggleston, on a wide open throw past the broken coverage.

“(Eggleston’s) got a pretty good arm and if he can find the open guy it’s usually there.” S-E-M coach Shane Hrasky said.

Center Ryan Arbuthnot, the other receiver with multiple touchdowns, got his first score of the season in the first quarter.

Wilcox-Hildreth got off to an unfortunate start, with starting quarterback Grayson Sheen suffering a shoulder injury on the second possession and missing the rest of the game.

That shifted focus further to the run game, which S-E-M stifled all night long, holding the Falcons to 156 yards on the ground.

“Everybody was doing their job, flowing to the ball, doing the little things right,” Hrasky said. “It was a good team effort.”

Gaige Ritner led the Falcons with 117 rushing yards, boosted by a 59-yard touchdown run in the second quarter to cut the lead to 14-6.

S-E-M extended its lead by taking advantage of short fields. Getting an advantage with failed fourth-down conversions, the Mustangs had three consecutive drives starting inside the Falcon 25-yard-line.

A bad snap led to a turnover-on-downs in the first drive, after it set up a second-and-goal from the 21, but S-E-M would stay mistake-free on its next two chances.

Kellen Eggleston caught his second touchdown of the game, and scored on an 18-yard cutback run to launch the Mustangs tp a 306 lead.

Another short field helped the Mustangs in the second half, as they recovered the opening onside kick to set the drive up near midfield. Arbuthnot capped off the drive with his second touchdown catch of the game.

S-E-M’s defense then made its best plays of the day, recovering fumbles on back-to-back drives. That set up touchdown passes to Creyton Line and Jayson Guthard to further bury the Falcons.

“I’d like to see us have a better focus when the last play doesn’t go good,” Whipkey said. “Learn from the mistakes and move on and try to do better the next play.”

The second unit played most of the second half for S-E-M, with Clark Padrnos throwing a touchdown pass to Chance Daake, who caught his second touchdown of the year in as many catches.

S-E-M stays home against Harvard next week, and Wilcox-Hildreth will return home to face Franklin.