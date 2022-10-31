S-E-M makes State with district title sweep

SUMNER — S-E-M stamped its ticket to the state tournament in emphatic fashion Saturday, sweeping Elgin Public/Pope John 25-21, 25-13, 25-20 to win the D1 District 11 title.

It should come as no surprise that the win happened at home, where the Mustangs have gone a perfect 13-0 this season. The crowd was rife with passion all match long, and burst into a “we are proud of you” chant postgame.

The chant’s sentiments were echoed by S-E-M head coach Tammy Kenton.

“I’m proud of all 14 varsity players,” Kenton said. “A lot of people just look at the ones on the court but our bench players work just as hard as anybody, and we couldn’t have done it without the whole team.”

The young leaders of the team stepped up, with freshman Taryn Arbuthnot tying for the team lead with 14 kills, Freshman Jacelyn Hoos and sophomore Katelynn Reiter helped set up the offense, notching 13 and 24 assists respectively.

Junior Mikah O’Neill continued her amazing season by adding 14 kills and leading the team with 12 digs.

The Wolfpack kept things tight throughout the set, with the Mustangs’ advantage fluctuating between three and five points. In the closing portions of the set, a quick 2-0 run made it a 23-20 game, but S-E-M stepped up when it counted, scoring the final two.

The second set saw perhaps S-E-M’s finest performance of the season in a runaway victory. The was working as the Mustangs coasted their way to a 25-13 victory, not taking the foot off the gas for the entire set.

“When we’re in system and we’re mixing it up we can hit pretty hard,” Kenton said. “When you can be one-and-done on a hit, that’s pretty good and we were able to do that a lot of those in the set.”

The Wolfpack bounced back quick from the thrashing of Set 2, jumping out to an 8-3 lead. After a timeout, S-E-M rallied to tie the game at 8. From there, the game would stay in full control of the Mustangs with the lead ballooning to as much as seven.

Like it did in the first set, S-E-M played its best when it needed to close out the set, setting the scene for a court storming after the district championship win.

“We had some excellent serving and that definitely helped,” Kenton said. “It kept them out of system a little bit. When you can pick up some blocks and you get those hard hits, that gets in their heads a little bit of ‘where can I hit?’ and we were able to do that so that was a good thing.”

S-E-M faces BDS at 3 p.m. Thursday, fulfilling a lifelong goal of making the state tournament.

“A lot of these girls played youth volleyball together, and in one of their drills they chanted ‘they’re going to state, they’re going to Lincoln,” Kenton said. “By golly, they met their goal. But they’re not done, they want to perform when they’re there also.”