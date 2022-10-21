S-E-M completes undefeated regular season, beats Shelton

SUMNER — Fireworks lit up the sky as S-E-M celebrated homecoming and Senior Night after a decisive 54-27 victory over Shelton clinched an undefeated regular season for the Mustangs who will have more home dates to come during the State Playoffs.

The game had the makings of a classic 6-man shootout early. Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening two possessions, with extra points the difference in the 16-13 S-E-M lead.

S-E-M scored on the opening play of the second quarter to jump the lead to two possessions, 22-13. Shelton appeared to answer, but a blindside block penalty halted the drive, as the Bulldogs could not convert a third-and-21.

S-E-M made them pay, with Kellen Eggleston scrambling in for a 15-yard touchdown on third-and-goal, firmly planting the Mustangs in the driver’s seat.

The spiral continued for Shelton, when a quick turnover on downs turned into a 45-yard touchdown pass from Noah Eggleston to Cohen Rohde with 27 seconds left in the half, putting S-E-M up 34-13.

Shelton got exactly what it needed to start the second half. An opening drive touchdown by Riley Bombeck, and a stop on defense.

On a passing down, the Mustangs got pressure and hit Bombeck as he was about to pass, sending the ball to the Mustangs’ Ryan Arbuthnot for a pick-six that put the nail in the coffin.

“I thought we had something toward the outside. They did a good job balancing out of it and trying to force it inside,” Shelton head coach Ryan Province said. “Riley tried to make a play because he’s a playmaker and that time it didn’t work out, but there’s been plenty of times he’s done that and it did work out.”

Arbuthnot caught two touchdown passes on the offensive end as well.

“That kid always works hard,” S-E-M head coach Grant Lewandowski said. “He’s probably the hardest worker on the team, he deserves that.”

S-E-M scored twice more, first on a 35-yard field goal by Jayson Guthard and, after a fumble on the kickoff, Guthard scored again on a touchdown reception.

Bombeck scored on a rushing touchdown with around a minute remaining, but Shelton was unable to do anything to threaten the outcome, even with recovering the onside kick.

The loss dropped Shelton to 6-2, leaving room for improvement ahead of the playoffs.

“As coaches we’re working on adjusting more appropriately,” Province said. “They made us a little too one-dimensional and I’ve got to fix that going forward.”

The win puts a satisfying cap on the regular season for the Mustangs, but the real test lies ahead.

“We’re back to 0-0,” Lewandowski said. “Our season starts right now.”