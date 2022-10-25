S-E-M advances to subdistrict final with sweep

SUMNER — S-E-M showed why it earned the No. 1 seed in the Class D1-10 Subdistrict, sweeping No. 4 seed Pleasanton 25-16, 25-18, 25-15 to reach tonight’s final.

The sweep came on a night where junior Mikah O’Neill was honored for reaching 1,000 kills in her Mustang career. O’Neill delivered once again for her team Monday night, leading the way with 21 kills while no other player from either side had more than 10.

O’Neill also led the game with three blocks.

“She’s an excellent leader on the court,” S-E-M coach Tammy Kenton said. “She’s learning how to hit the ball at an angle, and she did that a lot toward the end which definitely helped.

In the first set, Pleasanton quieted a raucous S-E-M crowd with an opening 5-0 run, but the Mustangs soon came rushing back.

S-E-M (25-5) tied the score at 8, then took control with a 5-1 run. The lead rarely shrunk until the finish, with O’Neal spiking home the 25-16 winner.

“We gave some free balls across the net. We didn’t attack back at them and we made some errors you don’t typically make,” Kenton said. “Those little things cost you points.”

The second set followed a similar formula, encompassing a 10-10 tie early, until S-E-M broke free with a 5-1 run. Pleasanton cut the lead to three, but the Mustangs proved too much and closed out the set with an 8-4 run.

Kenton credited the Mustangs’ serve-receive game as the key to the victories.

“We get into a slump and teams stay with us when we can’t service receive,” Kenton said. “We changed things up and got back in system, and Pleasanton is a very good team and they played hard.”

The third set was all S-E-M, with the Mustangs breaking free and eventually going ahead by double digits with a 23-13 lead. Katelynn Reiter spiked the winner.

“They picked up balls that most teams never would have got to,” Kenton said. “They won some long rallies and never gave up, and that’s what you have to have.”

The loss leaves Pleasanton (17-12_ awaiting the wild-card point results to see if the state playoffs are in its future.

“From where we started to where we are now, we got a whole lot better,” Pleasanton coach Shane Nordby said. “We didn’t play our best tonight, but that’s a good, solid team on the other end.

“I had two freshmen that started and two sophomores that started, and that’s only going to make us better for years to come.”

S-E-M faces Twin Loup tonight for the championship.