RMAC Player of the Year scores four goals in Colorado Mesa win over UNK

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Redshirt sophomore Lila Dere scored two goals in each half to help Colorado Mesa defeat the University of Nebraska at Kearney , 4-0, Friday night in Colorado.

CMU is now 4-1 all-time against the Lopers.

Dere, the 2021 RMAC Player of the Year, found the back of the net in the 12th, 19th, 49th and 53rd minutes. She led the RMAC with 15 goals in 2021. Dere finished with 13 shots, nine on goal. Six other Mavericks (1-2-0) had at least two shots in the game as well.

UNK sophomore goalie Mackenzie Smith made 11 saves with freshman Emma Middleton getting off a team-best four shots, two on goal. Five others had a shot including freshman Kea Barnes and Mia Lang.

UNK (0-2-1) faces Western Colorado on Sunday. The Mountaineers (0-2-1) tied Cal State Dominguez Hills, 1-1, in their Friday game.