Riley Bombeck, aggressive defense, big returns lift Shelton to playoff win over Sterling

SHELTON — The Shelton Bulldogs are ready to square off with S-E-M again, and they'll get that chance Friday in the second round of the Class D6 football playoffs.

The Bulldogs, playing six-man for the first year, used two long returns and a 221-yard rushing performance by Riley Bombeck to win their first-round playoff game over Sterling, 65-20, Friday night in Shelton.

"We feel like there were a few plays in there ... that changed the game for us," Shelton coach Ryan Province said of his team's loss a week ago to the Mustangs. "We're excited for the opportunity to fix some things and go back and give it another try."

Shelton appeared to have things pretty well fixed after giving up a 45-yard touchdown run to Sterling's Wyatt Rathe on the first play of the game.

Rathe wouldn't run for more than one positive yard the rest of the game, finishing with 38 yards on nine carries. He wasn't alone getting tackled in the backfield. Thirteen of the Jets' 29 running plays went for negative yards.

"We thrive on big plays in the backfield and we have a couple guys explosive enough up front we can make it rough on quarterbacks," Province said.

On special teams, the explosiveness came from Ben Myers. Toward the end of the first quarter, with Shelton leading 18-12, Myers picked up a rolling kickoff inside the 5-yard line and returned it 76 yards for a touchdown.

"The kick return was really big because we haven't had one of those for a long time, maybe the first or second game," Province said. "That was really huge from a momentum standpoint. They had just scored and it was a close game and we're sitting there knowing we're in a fight.

"The ability to get that kick return and bust it open, that was huge."

Ashton Simmons had a big one, too, returning an interception 75 yards for a touchdown and a 38-20 lead. Another touchdown before halftime, a 28-yard pitch and catch from Quinn Cheney to Bombeck, made it 45-20 at halftime and from there, the game belonged to the Bulldogs (7-2).

Bombeck did a lot of the work, scoring on runs of 36, 53 and 13 yards to go with his 28-yarder. Cheney, who played quarterback the last two games before moving back to running back this week, scored on runs of 7, 1 and 26 yards.

Bombeck went over 1,000 yards for the year and has 30 touchdowns, according to Province.

"Quinn has an edge. I really think Riley feeds off how hard Quinn runs," Province said. "It's a 1-2 punch. they really can't key on Riley. They had two guys they had to worry about.

"We're going to smack you with Riley then we're going to smack you with Quinn. It's a handful for people."

The playoff victory is Shelton's first since 2013.

This is really big for our program especially with what we've been through the last three years switching from eight- to 11-man and back to six. This was important. It was big."