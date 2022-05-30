Retired Kearney High coach inducted into California Hall of Fame

University of Nebraska at Kearney assistant wrestling coach Tom McCann was inducted into the California Wrestling Hall of Fame this past weekend in Laguna Hills, California.

This was the 21st snnual banquet, originally scheduled for 2020 and postponed twice because of the Coronavirus.

McCann joined 11 other inductees and nine “Lifetime Service Award” inductees at the ceremony at the Laguna Hills Community Center. His award was presented by his former teammate, Olympian Richard Tamble, who competed in the Greco-Roman division in the 1968 Games.

McCann started his wrestling career at Aviation High School in Redondo Beach, California, where he was a 4-year letterman, conference champion, CIF Regional Champion and CIF Southern Section Runner-up.

After high school, he attended El Camino College where he was a two-time conference and two-time state community college champion.

He completed his career at Adams State University in Alamosa, Colorado, where he was the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Champion and competed in the NAIA & NCAA Nationals. He excelled in freestyle wrestling winning the Great Plains Open, was National AAU Invitational runner-up, and competed in the 1964 Olympic Trials.

McCann started his 55-year coaching career at Mountain Valley High school in Colorado before moving to Kearney High School where he coached for 42 years.

His high school coaching record included 355 dual wins and 131 tournament titles. He coached 362 state qualifiers, 161 state medalists, 64 finalists and 34 state champions.

The 1998 Kearney team won the state championship, scoring a record number of points and pins. The 1998 and 1999 teams won 17 straight tournaments.

McCann was named the National Wrestling Coaches Association Nebraska Coach of the Year in 1998, the National Federation Coaches Associatcion Nebraska Coach of the Year in 2000 and the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Coach of the Year 2001.

He has been inducted into the: Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame, National AAU Hall of Fame, El Camino College Hall of Fame and Kearney High School Hall of Fame. He was also selected the 2010- AAU Coach of the Year and participated in the “Olympic Torch Relay” to Atlanta, for the 1996 Olympic Games.

McCann just finished his 10th year as an assistant coach at UNK. During this time, UNK has finished in the top eight nationally; winning the NCAA Division II championship in 2013 and 2022 and finishing second in 2014, 2015 and 2021.

McCann has also been a registered official for 53 years, officiating high school and collegiate matches, including two NCAA DII National Championships.