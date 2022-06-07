Registration underway for Nebraska Senior Games in Kearney

KEARNEY — Registration is being accepted for the Nebraska Senior Games, scheduled for Aug. 4-7 in Kearney.

Men and women 50 years and older as of Dec. 31, 2022, are eligible to participate.

Events include golf, 5K and 10K road race, table tennis, pickleball, tennis, swimming, badminton, disc golf, racquetball, basketball free throw and hot shot, 3-on-3 basketball, horseshoes, track and field, bowling, 5K, 10K, 20K and 40K cycling, cornhole and more.

The early registration deadline is June 30, with a final registration deadline of July 18.

The Nebraska Senior Games is a qualifying event for advancement to the National Senior Games to be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania in 2023.

Online registration is available at www.nebraskaseniorgames.com. Entry forms are also available at the city of Kearney Park and Recreation Department and at the Kearney Visitor’s Bureau.

For more information call 308-237-4644.