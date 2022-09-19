 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Registration under way for Kearney 4-on-4 basketball league

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for its Fall 4-on-4 Basketball League.

The league starts Oct. 13 and will run through mid-December. Games will be played Thursdays between 8:45 and 10 p.m. at Horizon Middle School.

Teams are guaranteed a minimum of seven games. KPR officials will be supplied for all games.

To register, a team must pay the $50 entry fee and sign up by Oct. 4. For more information, stop by the Park and Recreation Office at 1930 University Drive, or call 308-237-4644, or sign up online at kprreg.org

