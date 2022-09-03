Ravenna girls win Gibbon cross country invitational; area XC round up

GIBBON — Ravenna sophomore Matti Lyions won the Ron Priebe Gibbon Invitational Thursday at Valley View Golf Course, leading the Bluejays to the team title.

Lyions ran the hilly, 5-kilometer race in 24 minutes, 44.89 second. Alyssa Ferguson (25:27.24) finished second and Mayte Meza of Shelton was third.

Freshman Josey Moore finished fourth to help Ravenna claim the team title with 15 points. Amherst was second with 31 points, followed by Shelton (39), Bertrand-Loomis (61) and Arcadia/Loup City 66.

Franklin won the team title with the Flyers' Kyler Carraher first (19:25.57) and Bertrand-Loomis' Marcus Hernandez second (19:36.03).

The Flyers netted 26 place points with Bertrand-Loomis (48) second, St. Paul (64) third and Gibbon (67) fourth.

KHS girls second at Seward meet

SEWARD — Kearney High girls finished second at the Charlie Thorell Invitational in Seward.

Omaha Marian won the team title with 59 points, edging the Bearcats by two points. Fifteen teams competed in the meet.

Omaha Westside's Stella Miner won the 5-kilometer race in 10:03.49 with North Platte's Marissa Holm 24 seconds behind. Kearney's Abigail Burger finished third in 19:53.66.

Also for the Bearcats, freshman Claire Karjalainen placed seventh and Sam Stava was 13th.

Lexington girls go 1-2 at Overton

LEXINGTON — Lexington's Madeline Armstrong edged teammate Susana Calmo by less than a second to win the Minuteman Invitational run at the Overton Golf Course.

The non-scoring meet included Grand Island, Gothenburg and Kearney Catholic.

Maya Moxley was Kearney Catholic's top finisher, placing sixth while Lizzie Black placed 12th and Addison Bellamy 14th.

In the boys' race, Grand Island's Ruben Caceres Perez claimed the gold medal with Lexington's Oscar Aguado-Mendez second and Lazaro Adame-Lopez third.

Miles Sughroue paced Kearney Catholic, placing 16th.