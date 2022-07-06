Post 52 splits doubleheader with Lincoln Southeast

KEARNEY —Kearney Post 52 split its doubleheader against Lincoln Southeast Vermeer High Plains on Tuesday, winning the first gane in walk-off fashion, but failing to complete the comeback, falling 8-4 in the second.

“We had some opportunities to do what we did earlier in the year, where we folded up and looked ahead to the next game,” Post 52 coach Matt Connot said of the first-game win. “We hung in there against a good team. Those guys are going to be the No. 1 seed in the Lincoln district in a couple weeks. (We) beat the top team once and went toe-to-toe with them in the second game, which I thought was just as good.”

Kearney trailed 5-4 entering the final frame in the first game, but back-to-back errors from Lincoln Southeast put the tying and winning runs across the plate. Aside from taking advantage of defensive missteps, Kearney’s offense helped out immensely early in the inning.

Rhett Mundorf led off the inning with a single, and Jase Blattner laid down a bunt to advance him to second. However, Blattner’s bunt did more than that, as it stayed fair along the first base line, giving Blattner enough time to reach first sately.

Lincoln Southeast then changed pitchers, and a wild pitch advanced the runners to second and third. Pitcher Gage Frederick got back on track, striking out the next two Post 52 batters.

With a full count, Rydge Jackson hit à ground ball deep in the third base area, where third baseman Jackson Volpp misplayed it to score the tying run. Garrison Burns next hit a ground ball back to Volpp, whose throw to first bounced just ahead of where first baseman Cash Buettenback could reach it, giving Kearney the win.

“I was proud of them,” Connot said. “We tacked on two in the bottom of the sixth, which I figured if we got within one we could make it interesting. Trying to chip away and not do too much keeps you in the game.”

The two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning were instrumental in the comeback. Vermeer High Plains scored one in the top of the inning to go lead 5-2.

Kearney’s half of the inning started with a Landan Greeno single, and a hit batter. A wild pitch put Green at third where he scored on a groundout. Bryce Andersen then singled home another run, curing the lead to one.

Lincoln Southeast had its first two batters reach base in the top of the seventh, but Post 52’s defense held. It notched three outs on catching a runner stealing second, a fielder’s choice at third and an inning-ending groundout.

Mundorf led Post 52 offensively with three hits and two RBIs, and earned the win for his performance on the mound. Mundorf threw 2 2/3 innings, and allowed two hits and one run. Andersen got the start for Post 52, striking out seven over 4 1/3 innings.

“They kept us in the game.” Connot said of his pitching staff.

Kearney fell behind early in the second game, with Lincoln Southeast scoring the first five runs. Its first two came in the top of the second inning, when it loaded the bases with no outs.

A passed ball scored the runner from third, and Lincoln Southeast added another on a single in the next at-bat. Vermeer High Plains kept the offense rolling, adding one run in the third, and two more in the fourth.

“They hit a couple balls pretty hard, it seemed like they lived in the middle of the field,” Connot said. “A lot of singles with two strikes — we’d get two strikes on guys and they’d change their approach to go middle on every pitch and it worked out well for them.’

The first run for Kearney scored in the bottom of the fourth inning. Andersen led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a throwing error, reached third on a single, and scored on a passed ball.

Southeast added a run in the top of the fifth, but Kearney cut the lead to 6-3 with a strong offensive showing in the bottom of the frame. Charlie Loofe singled through the third base gap, and took second on a passed ball. Greeno singled to put runners at the corners, and Andersen drove home Loofe with a line drive single. Mundorf drove in another runner, but a pop out in the next at-bat ended the rally.

The offensive performance “was encouraging. This was the top team in Lincoln and I know for sure we faced No. 2 and No. 3 in their rotation,” Connot said. *Overall I’m pretty pleased with how we competed here today.”

The score remained stagnant until the top of the seventh, where Lincoln Southeast put away the game. Two singles and a walk loaded the bases, and Phillip Rushman drove in two runners to give Vermeer High Plaíns a 5-run advantage. Kearney mustered one run in the bottom of the seventh, but couldn’t sustain the rally, dropping the game.

Post 52 returns to action at the Best of the Midwest Tourney in Manhattan, Kan., facing Old School Ducks of Kansas City on Thursday.