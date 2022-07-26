Post 52 loses first tournament game against Millard South

Kearney Post 52 got its first loss of the district tournament, falling 6-2 to Fifty-Twos Patriots Junior Varsity Millard South, despite notching 12 hits to Millard South’s 10.

“We left a lot of guys on base,” Kearney manager Matt Connot said postgame. “The hits just didn’t come when they needed to.”

Similar to Sunday’s game, Kearney allowed its first baserunners with errors. A throw to first on a would-be groundout sailed right, putting Murphy Helm on first base. Helm stole second, and showed patient baserunning by reaching third on a groundout. A passed ball at the plate scored Helm, and Kearney fell in a 1-0 hole.

Kearney answered in the bottom of the first. Garrison Burns led off the frame with a single, and Bryce Andersen advanced him to scoring position with a ground ball single down the left field line. Down to Kearney’s last strike in the inning, Jase Blattner’s ground ball single got past the shortstop to score Burns and tie the game at 1.

Millard South reclaimed its lead with two runs in the top of the second. Brayden Jorges walked, and Brycen Botos launched a double toward the wall in right-center to put two runners in scoring position.

“They did what we didn’t” Connot said. “When they would have guys on, they’d hit that big single to the gap somewhere and that didn’t bounce our way today.”

A grounder to third prompted a fielder’s choice throw home, but the throw sailed wide and Jorgens scored easily. Helm then singled in Botos, and Millard South took the lead it would not relinquish. In the top of the fifth Millard North added two more runs to its total. Four consecutive hits, a pair of singles followed by a pair of doubles, put the game just out of reach into the final innings.

Kearney got a runner on third in the bottom of the second. Rydge Jackson walked to open the inning, and advanced his way to third on groundouts. With two outs, Burns hit a deep fly to left field, where Gus Gadsden reached out to make a spectacular catch in a full sprint.

In the bottom of the third, Kearney started what would be an unfortunate trend, striking out looking with runners on the bases. With two outs and two baserunners, Beau Skala struck out looking on a pitch towards the right corner, the spot that gave Kearney hitters fits all game.

“We had a lot more backwards Ks than we usually do in games, but we couldn’t adjust to the outside corner for some reason,” Connot said postgame. “We walked 22 times the previous two games, so I don’t know if we were not expecting to get that outside ball, but we were not adjusting to a zone that guys in front of them were getting rung up on.”

The fifth, sixth, and seventh innings ended in that fashion, striking out with runners on-base, some on pitches to the right corner.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Kearney was rolling offensively until a strikeout stopped it. Two singles from Andersen and Blattner put runners on base for Skala, who drove in a runner on a single that just eeked inside the left field line.

A three-pitch strikeout looking to Rydge Jackson prevented further damage in the frame. In the bottom of the sixth, Jake Hansen and Burns both singled, but an Andersen swinging strikeout in the corner kept the frame scoreless. Lastly, the seventh inning saw a leadoff walk and a short single by Blattner get two runners with no outs for Kearney. Then two looking strikeouts towards the bottom right corner, both on the sixth pitch of their respective at-bats, put Kearney in jeopardy before a groundout ended it.

Kearney next faces Grand Island 5 Points Bank in the losers bracket today at 4:30 p.m. Jackson, Hansen and Landan Greeno will be available for pitching.