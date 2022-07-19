Post 52 loses, eliminated from area tourney

LEXINGTON — Kearney Post 52 was eliminated from the Area 7 American Legion Juniors tournament, after losing to Hastings Johnson Imperial Homes 6-3 Monday evening.

After giving up five runs in the first two innings, Post 52 tightened up on defense, allowing only one run for the remainder of the game.

Following the shaky start, Kearney had to change its game plan, replacing starting pitcher Bryce Andersen in the second inning.

“Bryce wasn’t very sharp to start the game,” Post 52 coach Matt Connot said. “We felt pretty good going in. We thought we kind of had our pitching set up to give us a shot to get to tomorrow.”

After Andersen’s departure, Jacob Hansen entered the game. While Hastings only put one more run on the board in the final five innings, Kearney couldn’t get enough going offensively to come back.

Johnson Imperial Homes finished with six hits, while Post 52 ended with five. Nazareth Robinson and Jackson Sughroue led the way for Hastings with two hits each. Kearney was led by Jase Blattner and Kole Throckmorton with two hits each.

“Guys that normally hit, didn’t for us this tournament,” Connot said. “We were pretty quiet and a lot of those guys that we relied on pretty heavily throughout the year just were quiet all weekend. That was the big thing. Hopefully we can get them going before state starts next weekend.”

In the bottom of the fourth, Post 52 earned its first run with Blattner scoring on a sacrifice fly by Garrison Burns.

The momentum carried into the fifth inning, with Kearney adding two more runs. With the bases loaded and one out, Skala was hit by a pitch from Hastings’ Brendon Ground, resulting in a run by Houston Arnold.

With the energy shifting to the Post 52 side, Johnson Imperial Homes changed pitchers, bringing Landon Hinrichs in. Right away, Hansen hit another sacrifice fly, cutting the deficit to two with the Rhett Mundorf run.

Hastings responded in the sixth inning with the final run of the night from Robinson.

Carlos Jimenez had a team-high two RBIs for Hastings, while Burns, Beau Skala and Hansen each had one for Kearney.

“We just need our hitters to hit,” Connot said. “We pitched well enough to win this tournament. We just need our hitters to hit again.”

With nine freshmen on the roster, competing at state will be a first-time experience for many of the players.

“We’re fortunate that since we get to host, we’re automatically in,” Connot said. “It’ll be good for this group because we’re pretty young.”

The state tournament will begin Saturday at Memorial Field in Kearney.