Pleasanton rolls to state title

And Pleasanton wasted little time, jumping to a 20-10 lead in the first set and a 21-14 lead in the second to take a 2-0 lead.

But Bergan led for much of the third set, including 18-15. But after a Linder kill gave serve back to Pleasanton, Paitz had back-to-back kills to help tie the match 18-18 before a Linder block gave the Bulldogs the lead for good. Chelsea Fisher and Paitz put the finishing touches on the title with back-to-back blocks.

Bergan — playing in its third straight D-1 title match — had only one senior on the court in Lauren Baker, who led the Knights with 13 kills. With mostly freshmen and sophomores, coach Sue Wewel said youth played a factor in the match, where Pleasanton had seven players who played a lot the past two years.

“I think we had a little bit of that deer in the headlights and were just in awe of Linder,” she said. “Plus, this is a big deal playing under the lights and on the big stage. I think that affected the girls a little bit. But we did do some great things today, but it just didn’t fall into place for us today.”

Nordby said Pleasanton had confidence all year, and it showed.