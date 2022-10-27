Playoff roundup: S-E-M top seed in six-man playoffs

All three Hub Territory six-man teams have earned berths in the 16-team state playoff field that will be whittled down to the two finalists who will play for the state championship Nov. 18 at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium at Foster Field.

S-E-M, one of three undefeated teams in the six-man ranks, is the top seed in fray as playoffs in all classes will be played Friday.

Six Hub Territory teams in addition to Kearney High remain in competition in the state football playoffs.

Wallace (4-4) at S-E-M (8-0)

The Mustangs rolled through the season with an average winning margin of 35 points.

Noah Eggleston passed for 1,391 yards and ran for 317. Six receivers had more than 100 receiving yards including Noah’s twin brother, Kellen, and Joel Guthard, who had more 300 receiving yards.

Grayden Anderson, Kellen Anderson and Creyton Line rushed for 240-300 yards this season.

Wallace, which lost three of its first four games, outscored its opponents by 50 points. Senior Carson Glunz is the Wildcats’ featured back, rushing for 166 yards per game and having scored 25 touchdowns.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. at Sumner.

Sterling (6-2) at Shelton (6-2)

Shelton, a first-year six-man team, enters the playoffs as the No. 8 seed after a 6-2 where the Bulldogs losses came to S-E-M and Red Cloud.

The Bulldogs have outscored their opponents by an average margin of 49-21.

Junior Riley Bombeck has been the featured back, rushing for 121 yards per game and 28 total touchdowns.

Sterling has outscored its opponents by a total of 18 points. The Jets have three one-score wins and lop-sided losses to Parkview Christian and Pawnee City.

Kickoff is at 6 p.m. Friday. If Shelton wins, the Bulldogs will have a potential second-round clash with S-E-M.

Wilcox-Hildreth (4-4) at Arthur County (8-0)

Wilcox-Hildreth weathered injuries and a four-game losing streak before emerging as one of the last teams to earn a playoff spot.

The prize, however, is traveling to play second-seeded and undefeated Arthur County.

The Wolves are averaging more than 60 points per game with senior Lance Vasa having scored 32 touchdowns and averaging 162 yards per game rushing.

Vasa also averages more than 11 tackles per game.

The Falcons are averaging 35 points per game but are giving up 41.

Gaige Ritner, who missed one game, still gained 1,169 yards rushing and scored 18 touchdowns. Younger brother Graiden rushed for 502 yards this season.

Kickoff is at 2 p.m. (1 p.m. MT) in Arthur.

Minden (6-3) at Boone Central (7-2)

Minden is back in the playoffs for the first time since 2013, earning a 12 seed and drawing fifth-seeded Boone Central for a 7 p.m. game in Albion.

The Whippets are averaging 26.5 points per game while giving up 21.5.

Minden features a varied running attack with Rylan Holsten averaging 67 yards, per game, Orrin Kuehn 60 yards per game and Jake Ryan 52 yards per game. Ryan is the leading scorer with 11 touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Carter Harsin has passed for 942 yards and eight touchdowns.

Boone Central is averaging 38.8 points per game while giving up 14. Junior running back Parker Borer has rushed for 911 yards and 16 touchdowns and quarterback Alex Christo has passed for 1,243 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Elm Creek (8-1) at Ainsworth (9-0)

Elm Creek’s victory over Mullen earned the Buffaloes a trip to Ainsworth where they will face the Bulldogs and Division I recruit Carter Nelson.

Ainsworth has outscored its opponents by more than 330 points this year with Nelson rushing for 84.6 yards per game, passing for 74 yards per game and catching passes for 58 yards per game.

Elm Creek has been ground-oriented, sharing the ball between quarterback Beau Knapp and running backs Carter Erickson, Jaxson Smith and Isaiah Quintana.

Kickoff in Ainsworth is at 5 p.m.

Ravenna (7-4) at Stanton (9-0)

High-scoring Stanton (57.9 points per game) hosts Ravenna in the second round of the Class D1 playoffs with the kickoff at 7 p.m.

Senior quarterback Zach Lewandowski leads Ravenna, having passed for 854 yards and 13 touchdowns and rushed for 1,288 yards and 24 touchdowns.

Sophomore running back Bcker Pohlman leads Stanton, averaging 139.8 yards per game on the ground. He has scored 22 touchdowns.