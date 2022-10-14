Overton comes back from 0-2, wins FKC tournament title

KEARNEY — For the first two sets, Amherst was riding high. Late runs closed out a pesky Overton side that couldn't finish.

Midway through the third set, it flipped, and after Overton (23-5) grabbed a 15-14 lead, the Eagles did not trail again in the match, winning 3-2 for their second consecutive conference tournament championship.

"We had a slow start to serve receive and as the game went on we started to pass better and better," Overton head coach Hayley Ryan said. "When it came to the third, fourth, fifth sets we were in a routine and able to run our offense and impact the game."

The memorable match started with a decisive Set 1 victory for Amherst. Overton cut the Bronco advantage to 18-16, but Amherst fired back with a 7-3 run to win the set 25-19.

The second set was much tighter, with the teams trading leads and ties. But after Overton jumped ahead 15-14, a 10-3 run by Amherst stopped the Eagles in their tracks, winning the second set 25-18.

The third set started similarly, except with Overton frequently having the upper hand. Again, the Eagles went ahead 15-14, but this time closed out the set with a 10-4 run of their own, showing that the game wasn't over.

"Midway through the third set I felt we were gaining that confidence, and when we finished with a win I can tell the girls never looked back," Ryan said.

"For the things we were working on I felt the first two sets were great," Amherst head coach Jonie Fader said. "(We) competed hard in the third, but then we went back to old habits in the fourth and fifth, and that was a bummer, but the kids felt that pain and we hope they take that forward and respond."

The momentum continued rolling with an enormous 25-10 set 4 victory, forcing a winner-take-all set for the conference crown.

The Eagles (25-3) didn't lose focus in the decisive period, leading wire-to-wire with a 15-9 victory.

Three Eagles had double-digit kills. JoLee Ryan led the team with 20, Natalie Wood added 15, and Daisy Ryan notched 12.

Serving played a big role in the comeback, with Overton having seven aces and only three service errors.

Ashlyn Florell had 51 assists and the team had 90 total digs.

The loss puts a damper on a successful season for Amherst, but Fader is focused on the improvement and growth her team showed on the season.

"They're improving, and oftentimes I don't know what our record is because that's just not as important to me as seeing the kids improve," Fader said. "That's where we keep our focus and they're gonna need that skillset in life as well and we thought there was some bright spots in that tonight."

The back-to-back championships for the Eagles are a statement for the tight-knit team before it emparks on the postseason.

"You can never take any championship for granted so tonight is special for the team," Hayley Ryan said. "The girls never give up and its exciting to watch them."

S-E-M 3, Axtell 0: S-E-M won the FKC Tournament third-place game, beating Axtell 25-17, 27-25, 25-20. Mikah O'Neill delivered the key punches with 18 kills and freshman Taryn Arbuthnot followed with 15 kills and four blocks.

Minden 3, Holdrege 0: Minden improved to 26-2 with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-19 win over Holdrege. Mattie Kamery led the Whippets with 16 kills seven ace serves and 17 assists. Myla Emery added 13 kills, two aces and 12 assists and Sloane Beck followed with nine kills.

Southern Valley 2: Bertrand 0: Bertrand lost to Southern Valley in the Republican Plains Activity Conference, 25-13, 25-22 while getting five kills from Emma Brown.

Southwest 3, Bertrand 0: Southwest swept Bertrand 25-8, 25-12, 25-18 in the first round of the RPAC Tournament. Katelyn Evans and Emma Brown led Bertrand with six kills each.