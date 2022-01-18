My farewell: Thanks for making me feel like part of the family in Kearney

It was just about a year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, and my career hit a detour in Kansas.
It was the lowest point of my career, and I was unsure what the alternative was for me. The Kearney Hub rescued my career, and it didn’t hit me until I found out that I was on the verge of my first anniversary in Kearney.
Where did the time go?
Unfortunately, my time in Kearney has come to an end.
It was the toughest decision I had to make since leaving my hometown in South Florida to start my journalism journey.
I have accepted a new role at Canton, Ohio, as a local reporter at the Canton Repository. Most of you would know that it is home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and guess who will be covering it? You guessed correct. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, and I look forward to my new chapter.
As I depart, I look back on all the fond memories this town had to offer. Words cannot describe how much Kearney means to me. The gratitude and kindness were overwhelming, which epitomized the term Midwest hospitality. I learned that back when I was still at McPherson, Kansas, but Kearney took it to another level.
The Kearney High and Kearney Catholic communities embraced me as I did the same. Regularly, people would reach out and thank me for my coverage and follow me on social media platforms, and some folks invited me to their lovely homes and introduced me to their families. A mother came up to me and said, if it wasn’t for the article that I wrote about her daughter, she would not have gotten a college offer in athletics.
That was the kind of love that I was not prepared for, but it’s also the reason why I love what I do. I’m just a sports writer, and I was just simply doing my job. For me, this is the best job in the world, and it doesn’t feel like work.
I’m grateful for what the Kearney Hub provided me. From taking trips across the state, especially during postseasons, attending Nebraska Cornhusker games, launching my first-ever podcast, and coming up with some unique ideas to keep the content going. The Hub let me be myself and gave me enough freedom to let me get to know the Kearney area. My coworkers were fun to work with.
This does feel like I’m leaving my family behind as I explore my next adventure in Canton.
Football is my favorite sport, and I’m fortunate enough to be at the birthplace of the NFL. The moment you see the annual Pro Football Hall of Fame enshrinement, you should think of me because there’s a good chance I will be attending.
I will utilize the tools Kearney has given me, and the city always will have a place in my heart. Thank you, Kearney, for making me part of your family.