My farewell: Thanks for making me feel like part of the family in Kearney

It was just about a year when the COVID-19 pandemic shut everything down, and my career hit a detour in Kansas.

It was the lowest point of my career, and I was unsure what the alternative was for me. The Kearney Hub rescued my career, and it didn’t hit me until I found out that I was on the verge of my first anniversary in Kearney.

Where did the time go?

Unfortunately, my time in Kearney has come to an end.

It was the toughest decision I had to make since leaving my hometown in South Florida to start my journalism journey.

I have accepted a new role at Canton, Ohio, as a local reporter at the Canton Repository. Most of you would know that it is home to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and guess who will be covering it? You guessed correct. This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, and I look forward to my new chapter.

As I depart, I look back on all the fond memories this town had to offer. Words cannot describe how much Kearney means to me. The gratitude and kindness were overwhelming, which epitomized the term Midwest hospitality. I learned that back when I was still at McPherson, Kansas, but Kearney took it to another level.