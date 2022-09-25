 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
More than 2,000 runners expected to run in UNK Invitational Monday

cross country file
KEARNEY HUB FILE

KEARNEY — The annual UNK High School Cross Country Invitational will be held on Monday at the Kearney Country Club.

The meet allows teams from around Nebraska a chance to run the state championship course. This year's state meet is set for Oct. 21.

More than 2,000 runners are expected to take part in Monday's races. Class D boys kick off the meet with a 9 a.m. start. Races follow every half hour with the final race, the Class A girls, starting at 4 p.m.

Admission is $7 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens. Tickets can be purchased online at lopers.com/sports/2021/7/14/hometown-ticket-website.aspx. Tickets can also be purchased by credit card at the course.

