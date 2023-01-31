Monday's tournament roundup

BOYS – Shelton’s Riley Bombeck scored his 1,000th career point as Shelton defeated Silver Lake 66-25 in the quarterfinals of the Twin Valley Conference Tournament. Ashton Simmons led the Bulldogs with 30 points. Bombeck finished with 17.

GIRLS – S-E-M 59, Axtell 13: Top-seeded S-E-M cruised to a 59-13 win over Axtell in the quarterfinals of the Fort Kearny Conference Tournament. Mikah O’Neill scored 14 points to lead the Mustangs. Kate Reiter followed with 13 points and Jaycelyn Hoos added 11 and Taryn Arbuthnot chipped in 10. Lexie Eckhoff paced Axtell with six points.

Overton earned a spot in the FKC semifinals with a 53-39 win over Pleasanton. JoLee Ryan and Natalie Wood turned in double-double performances for the Eagles. Ryan scored 14 points and grabbed 15 rebounds. Wood had 10 points and 20 rebounds. Ella Luther added 11 points for Overton. Natalie Rasmussen scored 15 points for Pleasanton, making four 3-pointers.