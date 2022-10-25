Monday's Hub Territory Volleyball Highlights

Shelton 3, Palmer 0: Shelton rolled to a 25-11, 25-5, 25-9 win over Palmer in the first round of the D2-6 Subdistrict in Shelton. The match included 17 ace serves by the BUlldogs — five by Jalyn Branson and three each by Alia Gomez, Addison Burr and Macy Willis. Dru Niemack had 14 kills for the Bulldogs while Sidney Gegg had nine and Branson had eight.

Overton 3, Brady 0: Overton swept Brady 25-13, 25-8, 25-19 in the D2-8 Subdistrict. Natalie Wood led the way with 16 kills while JoLee Ryan had 13 and Daisy Ryan had 12.

Loomis 3, Alma 0: Loomis knocked off Alma 25-17, 25-17, 25-20 in the D1-9 Subdistrict as Sadie Maloley had 11 kills and Zeigh Booe had six. Autumn Holt and Carly Stewart served for three aces apiece.

Axtell 3, Elm Creek 0: Lexie Eckhoff had 14 kills, five blocks and two ace serves to lead Axtell to a 25-9, 25-16, 25-7 win over Elm Creek in the D1-9 Subdistrict. Kassie Halvorsen added seven kills and Emma Callan had five for the Wildcats. Elm Creek scored eight kills, two each by Halle Knapp, Ryann Erickson and Jayda Schroeder.

Amherst 3, Wood River 0: Amherst swept Wood River in the C2-9 Subdistrict 25-14, 25-17, 25-23. Hannah Herrick led the Broncos with 17 kills and two blocks.

Giltner 3, WIlcox-Hildreth 1: Giltner bounced back from a 25-15 loss in the first set to edge Wilcox-Hildreth 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 in the last three sets. For Wilcox-Hildreth, Sarah Jensen set the pace with 19 kills, three ace serves and a block.

Brady 3, Bertrand 2: Bertrand pushed Brady to the limit before losing 25-21, 23-25, 25-9, 17-25, 15-12 in the D2-8 Subdistrict play-in game. Brooklyn Evans led Bertrand with 14 kills and Katelyn Evans had 11. Leah Schutz produced eight ace serves for the Vikings.

