Minden's Wood named National State Games Athlete of the Year

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Buck Wood of Minden has been named the National Congress of State Games adult male National State Games Athlete of the Year.

Wood was nominated by the Nebraska Sports Council for his participation in the Cornhusker State Games.

Wood, 64, like many others, became hooked the first time he played pickleball eight years ago. A friend asked him to play in the Nebraska Senior Games and he has been a true “pickleballer” ever since.

Wood thoroughly enjoys his time on the court, often delivering some classic one-liners and remarks to his partner and opponents. Everyone at the end of the game found that they were laughing the entire time.

As a middle school math teacher in Minden, Wood has his summers free to play as much pickleball as possible. In addition to battling opponents on the court, he also battles Parkinson’s Disease, a central nervous system disorder that affects movement and can cause tremors. He says pickleball is the best medicine he has found to fight off the symptoms of Parkinson’s and so he plays as much as seven hours some days.

Wood has competed in the Cornhusker State Games for six years.