Minden sweeps St. Paul, to face GICC in Subdistrict final

MINDEN — Defense wins volleyball matches, too.

Minden blocked St. Paul at the net, dug the Wildcats in the back row and claimed a 25-23, 25 15, 25-13 victory in the semifinals of the C1-9 Subdistrict Monday night in Minden.

The Whippets will face Grand Island Central Catholic in the finals at 5 p.m. tonight. Central Catholic beat Adams Central in five sets, rallying from a 6-0 deficit in the third set.

The tournament included four 20-match winners. St. Paul, 22-7 during the regular season, had to defeat Gibbon in a play-in game earlier Monday evening to advance to play Minden.

For most of the first set with Minden, the Wildcats held the upper hand. Trailing 17-13, the Whippets went on a 9-2 run to close in on victory.

St. Paul came back to tie the score at 22 and 23 but Minden’s Myla Emery scored a kill and the Wildcats committed an attack error to end the first set with Minden on top.

“When we snuck that first set out, that kind of settled things down for us and then kind of took them a little bit out of it mentally,” Minden coach Julie Ratka said. “We all were a little bit tight at the beginning. The match before us was a five-setter and we had a lot more time to think.”

In the 9-2 run, Minden sophomore Mattie Kamery provided the spark with four kills. She finished with a match-high 16 kills, dominating play at the net..

Another point in the run came from the double block of Sloane Beck and Makenna Betty. Beck would have her hands involved in six of the Whippets’ nine blocks in the match.

“We did have some good touches,” Ratka said. “We needed to make some adjustments. The first set we had some bad touches on the block so we talked about maybe doing some static blocking on the right side.”

The blocking game helped the back row dig up attack after attack and in changed the way St. Paul played — not using its middle hitters as much as Ratka expected from her scouting report. Minden finished with a 39-28 advantage in kills with Jenna Jakubowski collecting 14 of the Wildcats’ kills. Clara Kunze had all but five of the rest.

Serving proved to be the other key to the Minden victory. The Whippets finished with 13 ace serves to St. Paul’s four.

Milly Jacobsen had six aces, going back-to-back with ace serves in each set. Libero Bailey Rogers had five ace serves, four of which came in a decisive seven-point stretch in the third set.