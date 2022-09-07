Minden sweeps Shelton in clash of unbeatens

SHELTON — Minden simply had too much firepower.

Led by Myla Emery, who had 13 kills and 13 assists, and Mattie Kamery with nine kills, 16 assists and five ace serves, the Whippets rolled over previously unbeaten Shelton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-20, Tuesday night in Shelton.

“It was a big win, a big test. We knew it was going to be a test tonight,” Minden coach Julie Ratka said.

Minden, now 9-0, passed the test with straight As.

The Whippets bolted to a 5-1 lead to start the match with Kamery nailing two kills and a block while Maria Lempka, one of six Minden players to tally a kill, had one.

Shelton rallied to lead 6-5, but a six-point run by the Whippets followed and they didn’t trail again in the set.

Minden led 9-3 in the second set when Shelton briefly caught fire with freshman Jalyn Branson providing the spark. She had three straight kills, part of a run that pulled the Bulldogs within a point. They tied it at 13 and only trailed 18-17 when Emery had back-to-back kills and kept the Whippets in control.

In another tight set, Minden reeled off five straight points after leading 18-17 to finish off the match. The run included an ace serve by Halle Space, one of seven for Minden compared to one for Shelton.

The aggressive serving kept the Bulldogs off balance and played a part in Minden having a 41-30 advantage in kills.

Minden also had five players with set assists in an offense that fits their personnel.

“Mattie and Myla are really athletic and do a great job setting. They have nice hands ... and they’re both great attackers,” Ratka said.

Shelton senior Dru Niemack led the Bulldogs with 11 kills, while Sidney Gegg and Branson had seven. Niemack also had three blocks.

In other matches from around the Hub Territory:

Kearney Catholic’s balanced attack led to a three-set sweep of South Loup Aibrey Mandernach led the Stars with six kills, while Margaret Haarberg had five, Londyn Carnes and Payton Dzingle had four each. Callie Squiers finished with three ace serves and 20 assists.

Overton improved to 7-1, sweeping S-E-M and Axtell at the Overton Triangular. Natalie Wood had 11 kills and two ace serves in a 25-14, 27-25 win over S-E-M. JoLee Ryan had seven kills and three blocks. In a 25-21, 25-20 win over Axtell, Wood stackeed up 15 kills in 22 attacks while Ryan had nine kills. Daisy Ryan had three ace serves.

Axtell edged S-E-M 25-22, 21-25, 25-16 to earn a split at the Overton Triangular. Lexie Eckhoff smashed 20 kills to lead the Wildcats over the Mustangs and she had 10 kills in the loss to Overton.

Pleasanton edged Anselmo-Merna 25-12, 28-26, 22-25, 25-18, getting 16 kills two blocks and an ace serve from Regan Weisdorfer. Natalie Rasmussen had seven kills and Cassidee Paitz had four aces.

Elm Creek broke into the win column with a 25-20, 25-13 sweep of Franklin. Halle Knapp led the Buffs with six kills and a team total of 10 aces included two each by Rylee Gutzwiller, Lola Erpelding, Ryann Erickson and Ashley Bauer.

Sadie Maloley had nine kills to lead Loomis to a 25-22, 25-18 win over Arapahoe. She and Autumn Holt had seven kills apiece in a 25-11, 25-21 setback to Maywood/Hayes Center.

Amherst improved to 6-0 with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of Bertrand. Hannah Herrick led the Broncos with eight kills and Katy Prickett had six kills and five ace serves. Brooklyn Evans led Bertrand with six kills.