GOTHENBURG — Minden ended Kearney Catholic's unbeaten season, beating the Stars in a battle of unbeatens at the Gothenburg Invitational.

Aibrey Mandernach and Londyn Carnes had seven kills apiece for the Stars (8-1) Payton Dzingle had six.

Margaret Haarberg had four kills and four ace serves.

In the Stars' win over Ogallala, Mandernach had 10 kills while Callie Squiers had two ace serves to go with 20 set assists.