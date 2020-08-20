Minden cancels season opener amid COVID-19 concerns

KEARNEY — Minden’s season-opening football game with Fairbury has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns.
Minden activities director Ed Rowse said there was an elevated number of high school boys out of school with symptoms or connections with family members who have symptoms or confirmed cases.
“Those people are looked at as positive until they’re found not to be,” he said.
Eight players, one from the week before, and seven this week, are not in school. The team has not practiced since a scrimmage on Saturday and practices have been suspended until Aug. 29. At that time, there will be a re-evaluation of the situation and the school will follow the advice of Kearney County and Two Rivers health officials.
“If we want to stay in school, we have to do a good job of keeping the spread slower,” Rowse said. “We want to stay in school, keep educating in the classroom.”
Rowse said other sports teams are not affected.
