Lynn: Mental toughness key to Lopers winning in the MIAA

KEARNEY — Winning in the MIAA takes more than skill. It takes more than an average amount of mental toughness, according to University of Nebraska at Kearney coach Josh Lynn.

The league boasts that it is the toughest conference in the NCAA Division II ranks.

“In our conference it’s really hard to overlook anybody,” Lynn said. “You have to go one day at a time and worry about the team in front of you, or you’re going to get beat.”

For proof, Lynn said you only need to count the games that were decided by four points or less. In all, MIAA teams played 17 of their 65 regular-season games ended with a winning margin of fewer than five points.

UNK went 2-0 in the league games decided by four points or less and won its playoff game with Western Colorado by three points. The Lopers also went 1-1 in games decided by a seven-point margin.

Lynn said one key to winning those close games is mental toughness, something that is acquired with age and hours of hard work. That’s one of the reasons he likes this year’s team. The Loper roster includes seven “COVID” seniors who are playing their sixth year of college football; 16 redshirt seniors in their fifth year, three actual seniors and one graduate transfer.

“It’s a possession here, a possession there, a turnover here, a turnover there. The secret is to play with older kids. You have to have a tough mindset and I think that comes with playing older kids,” Lynn said.