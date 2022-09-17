Lopers utilize quick start, solid defense to beat Washburn

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney football team scored 21 first-half points, forced three late punts and ran out the clock with a seven-minute drive to hold off Washburn, 21-13, Saturday afternoon in Topeka, Kan.

Senior quarterback TJ Davis threw touchdown passes of 27 and 18 yards in the first quarter and ran in from 9 yards out on fourth down to give UNK (2-1) a 21-3 late in the first half. However, Washburn used scoring drives of 87 and 75 yards, encompassing the end of the half and the start of the third quarter, to get back into things.

The Loper defense stiffened, forcing three punts down the stretch and watching the offense go on a 13-play, 59-yard drive to put the game away.

"I'm extremely happy. All week the emphasis (in practice) was getting things shut down and cleaning up the pass defense and I think we did that today," UNK head coach Josh Lynn said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "Very happy with the defensive effort and one big thing was holding them to two field goals in the first half."

The Lopers gained 407 yards to Washburn's 247 despite running nine fewer plays. The Ichabods converted 7 of 16 on third down but 1 of 3 on fourth down with UNK limiting quarterback Kellen Simoncic to a 16-of-37 effort. He appeared to throw a 10-yard touchdown pass to All-American receiver James Letcher Jr. late in the second quarter but offsetting penalties took the points off the board and Washburn settled for a field goal.

"It was a great team effort … the way we feed off each other. And I think we learned from last week (35-28 loss to Pittsburg State). There were times we could've folded our tent and gone home. But we didn't and we limited them defensively and gave them no big plays," Lynn said.

UNK ran just six offensive plays in the third quarter but a 34-yard pass from Davis to AJ McPhee got the Lopers moving early in the fourth. McPhee caught a 27-yarder to start the scoring and it appeared that UNK would go ahead 28-13 as Davis hit junior slot Bailey Torres for a 48-yard gain. However, Washburn defensive back Jordan Finnesy punched the ball out of Torres' hands at the 1-yard line, resulting in a touchback.

A 7-yard sack by linebacker Jimmy Harrison stopped the Ichabods' next drive with the defense forcing a three-and-out a few minutes later. The offense then churned out four first downs, converting two third downs and a fourth down to run out the clock.

"That's what we do … play keep away," Lynn said. "We also ran a lot of offensive linemen at them today and I think that helped give us the upper hand late in the game."

Davis finished with 73 yards on 22 carries with redshirt freshman back Zane Schawang gaining 73 yards on seven carries. Schawang had a 53-yard scamper in the first half. Damien Cearns netted 60 yards on 10 attempts.

In the passing game, and dealing with a tough wind, Davis was 8 of 13 for 164 yards. McPhee and Torres each caught two balls with sophomore Zorian Stanton hauling in An 18-yard scoring grab in the second quarter.

"Play action worked great today. ... TJ did an outstanding job of getting the ball to where it needed to go today," Lynn said.

Defensively, UNK limited Letcher to 60 yards on six catches and 16 combined return yards.

UNK hosts Central Missouri (0-3) Saturday at Cope Stadium.