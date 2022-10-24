Lopers lose 1-0 in soccer finale

KEARNEY – Junior Hannah Mares scored in the 71st minute to lift 22nd-ranked Fort Hays State to a 1-0 win over the University of Nebraska at Kearney soccer team Sunday afternoon in Kansas.

With the win, the Tigers (10-1-7, 5-1-5) advance to the MIAA Tournament.

The Lopers end their season 0-15-3.

The Fort Hays soccer stadium was a windy place Sunday with gusts up to 40 miles per hour. Each team took advantage of the conditions, UNK having six of its seven shots in the first half and the Tigers having all 11 shots after the break.

The Lopers fought off a corner kick three minutes into the action and then got shots on goal from senior Lily Engeman and New Jersey sophomore Angelina Iocca. However, Tiger junior keeper Isabel Robben stopped both.

Later in the half, UNK senior Cammie Davis got off two shots with sophomore Emily Flowers and freshman Taylor McGarrahan taking one apiece. There were either blocked by the defense, saved by Robben or went wide of the net.

With about 20 minutes remaining in the game Loper keeper McKenzie Smith recorded a save on a shot taken by freshman Grace Grundhofer. Due to the wind, Smith had to roll the ball to a teammate. Soon after, the Tigers intercepted a UNK pass that got hung up by the wind. Senior Reilly Madden got control of the ball and found a streaking Mares who got past the defense to record her seventh goal of the fall.

Smith finished with four saves and Robben three.