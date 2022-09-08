Lopers have things to fix before taking on Pittsburg State

KEARNEY— When Pittsburg State gets off the bus Thursday night, the Gorillas will resemble fire-breathing dragons.

Since the formation of the MIAA, the Gorillas haven’t been pushed around by anyone on the football field. But the University of Nebraska at Kearney has given them a little shove, winning the last two head-to-head games, both played in Pittsburg, Kan.

Thursday’s game comes to UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium where Pittsburg State has enjoyed plenty of success. The Lopers haven’t beaten the Gorillas in Kearney since 1982, when both teams played in the Central States Intercollegiate Conference.

Pittsburg tuned up for this week’s game by beating Central Missouri 21-10 while UNK took care of business in its season opener with Missouri Southern, 24-7.

“They’re big. Their offensive line will be the biggest we’ll see,” UNK coach Josh Lynn said of the Gorillas.

And they’re experienced. All five offensive linemen are veterans from an effective offense from a year ago. That offense also returns a running back that Lynn said is tough to bring down.

But against the Mules, quarterback Chad Dodson Jr. provided the highlights. Dodson Jr., passed for 387 yards and touchdowns of 27, 53 and 71 yards.

It’s the type of offense Lynn said the Lopers need to contain and force them to drive long distance.

“Avoid the quick strike,” he said.

Defensively, the Gorillas have speed to burn. The Gorillas held Central Missouri to 212 yards of total offense..

Meanwhile, UNK rolled up 375 yards on Missouri Southern but failed to get points on three long drives into Lion country — two that resulted in missed field goals and one, at the end of the half, where the clock ran out when quarterback TJ Davis was stopped at the 1-yard line.

“We’ve got a lot to work on,” Lynn said. “I think the big takeaways were… we had three or four difference chances to get points on the board and we didn’’t do it.

“We put up yardage but it doesn’t do any good unless you put up points. We have to finish drives, we have to put points on the board.”

The majority of the Lopers’ points went on the board in the fourth quarter. Zane Schwang, the fourth running back to carry the ball, finished with 76 yards, all in the second half. Davis ran for 131 yards and Damien Cearns gained 59 yards.

Schwang’s peformance, which included a 32-yard touchdown run validated what Lynn has said about having a deep running back room.

“You get to that point you kind of go with the guy who had the hot hand and he had the hot hand. Zane had the fresh legs at the end and thank goodness he did,” Lynn said.

While the running game performed, the passing game floundered. Davis completed just 3 of 10 passes for 44 yards. He also threw an interception that led to the Lions’ only touchdown.

“We had some protection flaws up front which led to a little bit of pressure on TJ and TJ kind of short[armed a couple of things,” Lynn said. “We had receivers running down the field and we didn’t hit them. We have to clean up the passing game and when we get a chance to hit a big play, we need to do it.”

On the other side of the ball, “I still think the defense played great, absolutely great, but I think we can tackle better. We missed some tackles in there,” Lynn said.

Lynn was particularly pleased with the play of the defensive line where 10 players rotated in and out.

“The transfers’ we’ve added really helped,” he said.