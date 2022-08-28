Lopers fight through slump to beat Central Washington

KEARNEY — Finally, after nearly three hours of volleyball scattered between video reviews, freshman Lexi Stephens delivered an ace serve to give the University of Nebraska at Kearney a 25-21, 18-25, 20-25, 26-24, 15-10 win over Central Washington in the final match of the Rosella Meier Classic.

The 10th-ranked Lopers, who swept Sioux Falls earlier on Saturday, finished 4-0 in the multi-team event at the University of Nebraska at Kearney Health and Sports Center.

In a roller-coaster finale with the Wildcats, the Lopers at times looked overwhelming, and at others, looked totally discombobulated.

“It seemed to me that whichever side was able to string some blocks together was able to kind of wrestle control of things,” Loper coach Rick Squiers said.

For the early part of the first set, his team did just that. UNK had two blocks in the first four rallies; five by the time it had a 16-6 lead.

Then nearly nothing.

Nothing until an excruciatingly long video review for an illegal substitution. Officials at first issued a red card to the Wildcats, but it was withdrawn following the review and play resumed.

So did the Lopers’ blocking efforts.

“Blocking is such a fine line. Sometimes you’re touching balls to your own demise … and now you can’t play defense because you’re not getting good touches,” Squires said. “And at other times you’re sending every ball their way and they don’t know where to hit it.”

Central Washington finished with a 16-10 advantage in blocks, but blocks and the long delay for the substitution review turned the match around.

After trailing 22-17, the Lopers went on a run with Emersyn Cyza putting her stamp on the match. The junior from Alliance had two of her 20 kills during the rally and she served the last four points, including an ace that tied the set at 24-24.

Cyza, usually replaced when she goes to the back row and to serve, was left in the game because Squiers was down to his last substitution. A similar situation arose last year and Cyza delivered similar results that led to victory.

“My inclination was to take her out … and hope the game was done before she rotated back around. My entire staff was against that idea for some reason. They wanted Emersyn for some reason, I think because of what happened last year and maybe just to play it safe in case you go into one of those back-and-forth (runs). You didn’t want to run out of subs and have (the 5-foot, 5-inch) Lexi Stephens playing outside hitter.”

Six-foot-2 Fallon Stutheit smashed the last kill of the fourth set then had the first kill of the fifth set to help UNK jump to a 6-0 lead, and even though Central Washington got back within three points, the Lopers held on.

Each team finished with 59 kills, Stutheit and Lauren Taubenheim finished with 10 kills each for the Lopers. Stutheit also had six blocks while Bailee Sterlee had four.

UNK’s hitting efficiency finished at .166 to the Wildcats’ 168, but that equality came about only because the Lopers hit .500 in the fifth set. That countered the Wildcats’ .319 in the second set and .459 in the fourth set.

With the Wildcats dominating play at the net, Squiers went looking for the right combination to counter, playing freshman Emilee Lane (7 kills) and sophomore Asha Regier (3 kills) at outside hitter. He also utilized redshirt freshman Payton Neff (37 assists) and redshirt sophomore Rhianna Wilhelm (12 assists) at setter, running a 6-2 offense.

The 6-2 was something Squiers hoped to introduce next week.

“Well, you’re down eight or 10 points or something, so then you just decide to throw it on them and see how it goes. So our practice was the second set where they were rolling us,” Squiers said. “I mean that was the first I think the team had ever heard of it.”