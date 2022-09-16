Lopers fight off stubborn Newman squad

KEARNEY — Three players had at least 10 kills and four players recorded at least 10 digs to help eighth-ranked University of Nebraska at Kearney fight off Newman Universtiy 25-13, 20-25, 25-18, 25-15 Friday night at the UNK Health & Sports Center.

The Lopers are now 14-0 all-time against Newman but this group from Wichita is vastly improved from several years ago. Newman (6-6) had four of its players dig up at least 14 balls with middles Ozioma Ajekwu and Abby Borough and sophomore outside Riley Daugherty carrying the offense, combiningfor 34 of the Jets 46 kills.

“They are the real deal. You put them in a handful of conferences around the country and they would be picked to win it,” said UNK head coach Rick Squiers. “They are just a good solid team that is well coached.”

UNK (11-1) hit .424 to never trail in the first set but Newman responded by scoring six straight in the second to break a 10-10 tie. The stretch included two aces, kills by Daughtery and Ajekwu and one of NU’s 11 blocks in the match.

“We had no solution for their middles and both did a lot of damage. (Ajekwu) did what she wanted and it’s a little bit of an awkward game that she plays. It’s so high you can’t really get a block on it,” said Squiers. “Early, we were concerned we couldn’t run our middles because they looked really physical. They were better offensively than defensively.”

An ace from Loper Bailee Sterling made it 22-20 but the Jets scored the final three points to tie things on the scoreboard. UNK responded by holding the Jets to an .070 effort in the third set, erasing an 8-7 deficit and eventually opening leads of 14-10 and 18-13.

UNK then dominated the fourth thanks to 19 kills, four coming from Sterling and outside Emersen Cyza. Cyza ended the night with a match-best 18 kills with Sterling at 15 and middle Fallon Stutheit at 15.

“I like how we scrapped and scrambled because you had to and our serve receive offense was still pretty efficient,” said Squiers. “We also got off to good starts in both the third and fourth sets.”

Defensively, junior libero Jensen Rowse dug up a match-high 24 attacks.

UNK out-hit NU .278 to .168 with the Jets having advantages in blocks, 11-6, but getting aces seven times. The Lopers also recorded 19 more kills and had 18 more digs.

Unbeaten Central Oklahoma (13-0, 3-0) visits Saturday at 2 p.m.